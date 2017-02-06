Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Red Horse ($59-$19)

2nd 1 Massive Power ($10)

3rd 13 Magic Star ($77)

4th 5 Danewin Express

4th 10 Laughing Lord

Forecast $80. Place Forecast (1-6) $26, (6-13) $225, (1-13) $114. Tierce $5519. Trio $3264. Quartet No winner ($16418 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro (1-5-6-13) $1160, (1-6-10-13) $1160.

RACE 2

1st 3 Bravo Watchman ($17-$7)

2nd 6 Multigogo ($15)

3rd 8 Indigenous Star ($15)

4th 1 Bumble Baby

Forecast $35. Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (3-8) $18, (6-8) $29. Tierce $428. Trio $127. Quartet $2812. Quadro $164.

RACE 3

1st 7 Flying Godspell ($23-$9)

2nd 2 Happy Journey ($20)

2nd 8 Respect ($7)

4th 9 Salsa Brothers

Forecast (2-7) $28, (7-8) $10. Place Forecast (2-7) $22, (7-8) $8, (2-8) $20.Tierce (7-2-8) $280, (7-8-2) $212.Trio $85. Quartet (7-8-2-9) $1996, (7-2-8-9) no winner. Quadro $288.

RACE 4

1st 2 Outlawed ($18-$8)

2nd 8 Rattan ($8)

3rd 12 Noble De Love ($17)

4th 5 Bold StitchForecast $23.

Place Forecast (2-8) $9, (2-12) $14, (8-12) $18. Tierce $279. Trio $60. Quartet $1785. Quadro $349.

RACE 5

1st 13 Mambo Rock ($19-$8)

2nd 6 Gorgeous King ($15)

3rd 5 Classic Emperor ($15)

4th 2 IshvaraForecast $29.

Place Forecast (6-13) $10, (5-13) $13, (5-6) $29. Tierce $479. Trio $92. Quartet $3855. Quadro $435.

RACE 6

1st 13 Meisterstueck ($72-$17)

2nd 3 Generous Heart ($6)

3rd 1 Care Free Prince ($10)

4th 6 Team Sweet

Forecast $30. Place Forecast (3-13) $13, (1-13) $26, (1-3) $6. Tierce $549. Trio $65. Quartet $2067. Quadro $92.

RACE 7

1st 9 Supreme Profit ($42-$12)

2nd 6 Basic Trilogy ($13)

3rd 5 Romantic Touch ($9)

4th 7 Helene Super Star

Forecast $52. Place Forecast (6-9) $20, (5-9) $15, (5-6) $16. Tierce $1093. Trio $158. Quartet No winner ($10052 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $920.

RACE 8

1st 5 Western Express ($16-$6)

2nd 3 California Whip ($6)

3rd 7 Jolly Jolly ($14)

4th 6 Healthy Joyful

Forecast $7. Place Forecast (3-5) $4, (5-7) $11, (3-7) $10. Tierce $112. Trio $26. Quartet $661. Quadro $47.

RACE 9

1st 1 Fight Hero ($66-$13)

2nd 6 Arizona Blizzard ($5.10)

3rd 12 Fish N' Chips ($45)

4th 5 Star Of Yan Oi

Forecast $21. Place Forecast (1-6) $8, (1-12) $106, (6-12) $27. Tierce $1593. Trio $344. Quartet No winner ($7760 jackpot carried forward to next race).Quadro $240.

RACE 10

1st 10 Always Win ($52-$14)

2nd 8 Blaze Stamina ($9)

3rd 1 Hang's Decision ($10)

4th 7 Star Of Joy

Forecast $52. Place Forecast (8-10) $17, (1-10) $20, (1-8) $11. Tierce $542. Trio $103. Quartet $5516. Quadro $351.