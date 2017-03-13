Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 9 Atomic Blast ($24-$10) 2nd 4 Five Stars Agent ($13) 3rd 7 Soccer Brave ($9) 4th 8 Planet Giant

Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (4-9) $15, (7-9) $11, (4-7) $19. Tierce $418. Trio $124. Quartet No winner ($3808 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $394.

RACE 2

1st 1 Shamal ($18-$8) 2nd 2 Vital Spring ($5.10) 3rd 9 Richcity Fortune ($8) 4th 11 Victor Emperor

Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (1-2) $4, (1-9) $6, (2-9) $7. Tierce $86. Trio $17.

Quartet $1722. Quadro $47.

RACE 3

1st 3 Bold Stitch ($22-$7) 2nd 11 Lucky Power ($17) 3rd 4 Destin ($29) 4th 9 Metallic Star

Forecast $54. PlaceForecast (3-11) $17, (3-4) $31, (4-11) $61. Tierce $1362.

Trio $423. Quartet No winner ($3720 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $546.

RACE 4

1st 13 G-One Lover ($25-$9) 2nd 1 Penang Hall ($7) 3rd 4 Generous Bobo ($19) 4th 14 Invisible

Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (1-13) $6, (4-13) $22, (1-4) $16. Tierce $303.

Trio $60. Quartet $3383. Quadro $190.

RACE 5

1st 11 Gorgeous Again ($28-$9) 2nd 9 Garlic Yeah ($8) 3rd 1 Fancy Music ($19)

4th 2 Super Form

Forecast $23. PlaceForecast (9-11) $8, (1-11) $18, (1-9) $20. Tierce $342. Trio $108. Quartet $2437. Quadro $146.

Scratching: 7 Best Reward

RACE 6

1st 11 Apache Spirit ($503-$86) 2nd 7 Always Win ($6) 3rd 8 Star Of Joy ($6)

4th 1 Diego Kosta Forecast $368.

PlaceForecast (7-11) $85, (8-11) $68, (7-8) $4. Tierce $4286.

Trio $185

Quartet No winner ($3836 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $159.

RACE 7

1st 11 Bravo Watchman ($7-$5.10) 2nd 6 Ace King ($9) 3rd 10 Both Lucky ($33)

4th 14 Fish N' Chips

Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (6-11) $5, (10-11) $16, (6-10) $47. Tierce $191.

Trio $89. Quartet $3317. Quadro $280.

RACE 8

1st 9 People's Knight ($43-$14) 2nd 8 Friends Of Ka Ying ($19) 3rd 10 Travel First ($15) 4th 11 Divine Boy

Forecast $120. Place Forecast (8-9) $41, (9-10) $40, (8-10) $57. Tierce $2123. Trio $379. Quartet No winner ($2450 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1489.

Scratching: 14 California Joy

RACE 9

1st 4 What Else But You ($7-$6) 1st 7 Go Beauty Go ($10-$8) 3rd 10 Energetic Class ($8) 4th 3 Friends Of Nanjing

Forecast $13. Place Forecast (4-7) $7, (4-10) $6, (7-10) $9. Tierce (4-7-10) $47, (7-4-10) $54. Trio $20. Quartet (4-7-10-3) $85, (7-4-10-3) $72. Quadro $24.

RACE 10

1st 2 Nothingilikemore ($6-$5.10) 2nd 3 Happy Agility ($14) 3rd 7 Royal Performer ($58) 4th 14 Silverfield

Forecast $16. Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (2-7) $33, (3-7) $157. Tierce $545.

Trio $296. Quartet $11179.

Quadro $710.