Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Mr Picasso ($37-$13) 2nd 8 Mr Oriole ($22) 3rd 1 Jumbo Luck ($7)

4th 3 Regency Darling

Forecast $121. Place Forecast (2-8) $36, (1-2) $9, (1-8) $17. Tierce $1003. Trio $61.

Quartet $9567. Quadro $115.

RACE 2

1st 7 Ambitious Speedy ($20-$8)

2nd 5 Fantasticlife ($25) 3rd 10 Golden Cannon ($15) 4th 12 Telecom Boom

Forecast $94. Place Forecast (5-7) $28, (7-10) $14, (5-10) $57. Tierce $1625. Trio $553. Quartet $1328. Quadro $714.

Scratching: 9 Supernatural.

RACE 3

1st 6 Dashing Fellow ($30-$9)

2nd 3 Contentment ($18) 3rd 7 Invincible Dragon (No third dividend)

4th 5 Sun Jewellery

Forecast $52. Place Forecast Refund.

Tierce $170. Trio $10. Quartet $453. Quadro Refund.

Scratchings: 1 Able Friend, 4 Giant Treasure.

RACE 4

1st 11 Strathclyde ($19-$8) 2nd 2 Super Junior ($16) 3rd 1 Fish N' Chips ($9)

4th 6 Fox Sunter

Forecast $48. Place Forecast (2-11) $16, (1-11) $11, (1-2) $11. Tierce $246. Trio $38.

Quartet No winner ($2494 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $170.

RACE 5

1st 5 Rattan ($29-$10) 2nd 7 Cool And Neat ($10) 3rd 2 King's Man ($11)

4th 11 C P Power

Forecast $27. Place Forecast (5-7) $10, (2-5) $12, (2-7) $13. Tierce $279. Trio $33.

Quartet $392. Quadro $33.

RACE 6

1st 6 G-One Lover ($17-$8) 2nd 4 City Legend ($7) 3rd 3 Merrygowin ($9)

4th 10 Born To Race

Forecast $16. Place Forecast (4-6) $6, (3-6) $7, (3-4) $5. Tierce $92. Trio $12.

Quartet $2398. Quadro $93.

RACE 7

1st 10 Mambo Rock ($13-$6) 2nd 14 Jolly Gene ($43) 3rd 2 Ensuring ($19)

4th 4 General Sherman

Forecast $100. Place Forecast (10-14) $36, (2-10) $13, (2-14) $171. Tierce $2652. Trio $269. Quartet No winner ($1892 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $419.

RACE 8

1st 1 Rapper Dragon ($9-$5.10) 2nd 3 Pakistan Star ($9) 3rd 2 Beauty Generation ($18) 4th 5 Seasons Bloom

Forecast $10. Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (1-2) $10, (2-3) $27. Tierce $128. Trio $51.

Quartet $1309. Quadro $127.

RACE 9

1st 10 Right Call ($120-$25) 2nd 2 Hang's Decision ($17) 3rd 7 Chung Wah Spirit ($19) 4th 14 Harbour Nova

Forecast $347. Place Forecast (2-10) $91, (7-10) $128, (2-7) $51. Tierce $10046. Trio $644. Quartet No winner ($4670 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1104.

RACE 10

1st 1 Western Express ($9-$6) 2nd 4 Super Lifeline ($18) 3rd 7 Jolly Jolly ($15)

4th 9 Healthy Joyful

Forecast $33. Place Forecast (1-4) $12, (1-7) $9, (4-7) $37. Tierce $175. Trio $55.

Quartet $7790. Quadro $168.