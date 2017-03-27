Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 3 Fortune Giggles ($47-$15) 2nd 4 Best Jade Triumph ($16) 3rd 2 Telephatia ($15) 4th 8 Loyal Craftsman. Forecast $106. PlaceForecast (3-4) $34, (2-3) $31, (2-4) $35. Tierce $1491. Trio $361. Quartet No winner ($13378 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $508.

RACE 2

1st 12 Dashing Dart ($27-$8) 2nd 7 Golden Achiever ($21) 3rd 2 Argentum ($7) 4th 9 Lucky Seven Stars. Forecast $86. PlaceForecast (7-12) $27, (2-12) $7, (2-7) $18. Tierce $664. Trio $118. Quartet No winner ($18184 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $740.

RACE 3

1st 1 Dragon General ($12-$5.10) 2nd 11 Perpetual Joyance ($12) 3rd 12 Both Lucky ($13) 4th 13 Gallant Rock. Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (1-11) $8, (1-12) $10, (11-12) $14. Tierce $100. Trio $30. Quartet $3886. Quadro $110.

RACE 4

1st 1 Radiant Steed ($20-$8) 2nd 6 Bolshoi Ballet ($10) 3rd 2 Hearts Keeper ($8) 4th 4 Money Money. Forecast $30. PlaceForecast (1-6) $12, (1-2) $8, (2-6) $10. Tierce $240. Trio $61. Quartet $1410. Quadro $79.

RACE 5

1st 3 Happy Meteor ($39-$13) 2nd 11 Golden Sun ($14) 3rd 6 Deja Vu ($12)

4th 1 Dragon Master. Forecast $66. PlaceForecast (3-11) $24, (3-6) $25, (6-11) $27. Tierce $1120. Trio $451. Quartet No winner ($3916 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1051.

RACE 6

1st 14 London City ($240-$47) 2nd 8 Diamond Mysterious ($54) 3rd 2 Orionids ($13) 4th 9 Laugh Out Loud. Forecast $1083. PlaceForecast (8-14) $259, (2-14) $83, (2-8) $99. Tierce $24068 Trio $2719. Quartet No winner ($7634 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($3584 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 7

1st 6 Magic Legend ($16-$7) 2nd 10 High Five ($31) 3rd 1 Line Seeker ($19)

4th 7 House Of Fun. Forecast $96. PlaceForecast (6-10) $23, (1-6) $19, (1-10) $51. Tierce $976. Trio $322. Quartet $7175. Quadro $102.

Scratching: 9 General Iron

RACE 8

1st 12 What Else But You ($26-$9) 2nd 1 Winner's Way ($9) 3rd 4 California Disegno ($13) 4th 6 Solar Hei Hei

Forecast $37. PlaceForecast (1-12) $12, (4-12) $13, (1-4) $15. Tierce $473.

Trio $151. Quartet No winner ($3254 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $125.

RACE 9

1st 14 World Record ($17-$7) 2nd 11 Celestial Nova ($97) 3rd 1 Mythical Emperor ($106) 4th 4 Top Laurels

Forecast $471. PlaceForecast (11-14) $114, (1-14) $117, (1-11) $598. Tierce $20210.

Trio No winner ($11016 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quartet No winner ($8684 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $4667.

RACE 10

1st 13 Penang Hall ($55-$20) 2nd 3 Citron Spirit ($13) 3rd 4 Cheerful Boy ($20) 4th 11 Energetic Class. Forecast $127. PlaceForecast (3-13) $35, (4-13) $52, (3-4) $45. Tierce $3116. Trio $634. Quartet $6544. Quadro $564.