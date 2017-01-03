Yesterday’s Ipoh results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Kaiser ($14-$6) 2nd 9 Magical Ten ($8) 3rd 6 Sparkler ($14) 4th 10 No Money No Talk

Forecast $13. Place Forecast (2-9) $7. (2-6) $12, (6-9) $12. Tierce $142. Trio $39.

Quartet $708. Quadro $79.

Scratchings: 8 Blood Royal, 11 Fledgeling.

RACE 2

1st 1 Hello Sayang ($30-$8) 2nd 6 Street Tease ($14) 3rd 5 Bercham ($7) 4th 8 Its Only Money

Forecast $55. Place Forecast (1-6) $19, (1-5) $7, (5-6) $13. Tierce $745. Trio $64.

Quartet $5842. Quadro $70.

RACE 3

1st 4 Sugar Baby ($20-$10) 2nd 1 Dawn Prospect ($14) 3rd 7 Acoustic $6 4th 6 Zhan Shen

Forecast $26. Place Forecast (1-4) $11, (4-7) $10, (1-7) $13. Tierce $207. Trio $48

Quartet $2511. Quadro $157.

RACE 4

1st 7 Sam The Man ($22-$7) 2nd 8 Classic King ($8) 3rd 1 Tilsworth Freddie ($8) 4th 4 Star Choice

Forecast $19. Place Forecast (7-8) $7, (1-7) $6, (1-8) $5. Tierce $98. Trio $15.

Quartet $401. Quadro $25.

Scratching: 3 Fatkid Wonderer.

RACE 5

1st 6 Mia ($9-$5.10) 2nd 1 Truson ($12) 3rd 5 Flying Zero ($11) 4th 8 Gold Peregrine

Forecast $17. Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (5-6) $7, (1-5) $12. Tierce $94. Trio $25.

Quartet $587. Quadro $66.

RACE 6

1st 1 Impel ($11-$6) 2nd 6 Ten Sense Win ($10) 3rd 2 Harrys Pal ($5.10) 4th 7 Field Force

Forecast $11. Place Forecast (1-6) $4, (1-2) $5, (2-6) $6. Tierce $39. Trio $9.

Quartet $83. Quadro $15.

SUNDAY’S IPOH RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 10 Leap Of Faith ($24-$8) 2nd 1 Luck Dragon ($11) 3rd 5 Enlighten Knight ($29) 4th 2 Polo Master

Forecast $25. Place Forecast (1-10) $9, (5-10) $46, (1-5) $35. Tierce $971. Trio $202.

Quartet No winner ($1042 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $148.

Scratching: 8 Emperor Qian Long.

RACE 2

1st 7 Carbon Copy ($16-$13) 2nd 4 Right Timing ($6) 3rd 3 Brave Malala (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Luck Success

Forecast $19. Tierce $100. Trio $24.

Quartet $269. Quadro $4.

Scratching: 2 Messi.

RACE 3

1st 1 Bukit Bintang ($21-$7) 2nd 8 Time To Shine ($21) 3rd 4 Pegasus Genius ($9) 4th 2 Fiorella

Forecast $98. Place Forecast (1-8) $30, (1-4) $7, (4-8) $47. Tierce $956. Trio $124.

Quartet No winner ($1552 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $69.

RACE 4

1st 1 Multiblue Rancho ($7-$5.10) 2nd 4 Porsence ($8) 3rd 2 D'Great Vulture ($16) 4th 5 Multiblue Shark

Forecast $6. Tierce $101. Trio $38.

Quartet $273. Quadro $31.

RACE 5

1st 11 Marini Waltz ($28-$9) 2nd 8 Berni Dancer ($8) 3rd 10 Conquistador ($27) 4th 3 Happy Amigo

Forecast $33. Place Forecast (8-11) $11, (10-11) $63, (8-10) $24. Tierce $965. Trio $128.

Quartet No winner ($1250 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $224.

RACE 6

1st 3 Good Taste ($27-$10) 2nd 6 Forever Best ($16) 3rd 5 Empire Bay ($12) 4th 8 Lord Of Shanghai

Forecast $52. Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (3-5) $8, (5-6) $21. Tierce $479. Trio $55.

Quartet No winner ($5056 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow Ipoh meeting) Quadro $85.

Scratching: 2 Wenona's Legacy.