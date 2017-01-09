Yesterday’s Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Glory Age ($21-$8) 2nd 3 Carbon Copy ($8) 3rd 6 I'm A Genius ($11)

4th 5 Street Tease

Forecast $28. Tierce $501. Trio $58. Quartet $1003. Quadro $68.

RACE 2

1st 9 Sing Energy ($32-$12) 2nd 7 All Wealth ($11) 3rd 2 Aprobacion ($7)

4th 1 Luck Dragon

Forecast $72. Place Forecast (7-9) $22 (2-9) $13, (2-7) $9. Tierce $595. Trio $91. Quartet $710. Quadro $60. Scratching: 3 Enlighten Knight.

RACE 3

1st 5 Money Not Enough ($28-$10) 2nd 3 Costner ($27) 3rd 7 Silent Dreams ($7) 4th 2 Emperor Qian Long

Forecast $167. Tierce $810. Trio $106. Quartet No winner ($2900 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $420.

RACE 4

1st 10 Reaching ($97-$19) 2nd 6 Super Bonus ($5.10) 3rd 2 Hennessy Dragon ($46) 4th 8 Rangitaiki

Forecast $22.

Place Forecast (6-10) $9, (2-10) $68, (2-6) $33. Tierce $2407. Trio $489. Quartet $6812. Quadro No winner ($2684 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 5

1st 2 You Are Genius ($16-$5.10) 2nd 9 One More Achiever ($30) 3rd 1 Bukit Bintang ($13) 4th 11 Fire General

Forecast $63.

Place Forecast (2-9) $28, (1-2) $13, (1-9) $90. Tierce $1212. Trio $225.

Quartet No winner ($920 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $392.

RACE 6

1st 7 Satellite Genius ($21-$6) 2nd 4 Master Of Success ($7)

3rd 11 Tilsworth Mali ($9) 4th 1 Windchaser

Forecast $25.

Place Forecast (4-7) $17, (7-11) $7, (4-11) $13. Tierce $281. Trio $41. Quartet $1645. Quadro $127. Scratchings: 3 Blixem, 6 Magic Ranger

RACE 7

1st 5 Bercham ($36-$12) 2nd 7 Classic King ($16) 3rd 1 Oki Oki ($5.10) 4th 3 North Atlantic Ice

Forecast $30. Place Forecast (5-7) $8, (1-5) $9, (1-7) $6.

Tierce $144. Trio $17.

Quartet $359. Quadro $21.

RACE 8

1st 2 Dawn Prospect ($13-$7) 2nd 4 The Thinker ($6) 3rd 3 Audacious ($6)

4th 9 Good Taste

Forecast $18.

Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $4, (3-4) $9.

Tierce $77. Trio $28.

Quartet $814. Quadro $35.

Scratching: 1 Tilsworth Freddie.

YESTERDAY’S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 1 Best Effort ($37-$13) 2nd 2 Cash Courier ($13) 3rd 7 Gorgeous Again ($9) 4th 11 Lucky Place

Forecast $51. Place Forecast (1-2) $18,

(1-7) $15, (2-7) $14. Tierce $409.

Trio $82. Quartet $942. Quadro $114.

RACE 2

1st 5 Mr Potential ($26-$9) 2nd 10 Everest ($6) 3rd 3 Superior Boy ($8)

4th 1 Beauty Love

Forecast $17. Place Forecast (5-10) $6, (3-5) $9, (3-10) $6. Tierce $137.

Trio $26. Quartet $235. Quadro $24.

RACE 3

1st 2 Amazing KidS ($29-$14) 2nd 3 Not Listenin'tome ($12) 3rd 1 Peniaphobia (No 3rd dividend) 4th 4 Amber Sky

Forecast $27. Tierce $149. Trio $26. Quartet $538. Quadro $27.

RACE 4

1st 4 Hearts Keeper ($37-$11) 2nd 11 Peace Combination ($22) 3rd 8 Respect ($8) 4th 5 I'M The Won For U

Forecast $188.

Place Forecast (4-11) $44, (4-8) $12, (8-11) $26. Tierce $2061.

Trio $210. Quartet No winner ($6634 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $378.

RACE 5

1st 4 Ashkiyr ($37-$14) 2nd 1 Little Fantasy ($15) 3rd 10 Blazing Pass ($9) 4th 7 Best Tango

Forecast $82.

Place Forecast (1-4) $32, (4-10) $11, (1-10) $26. Tierce $1038. Trio $189. Quartet No winner ($12108 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $848.

RACE 6

1st 5 Big Bang Bong ($32-$10) 2nd 4 Tang Fleming ($12) 3rd 8 Diamond King ($10) 4th 12 Ambitious Pins

Forecast $64.

Place Forecast (4-5) $20, (5-8) $17, (4-8) $15. Tierce $784. Trio $168. Quartet $12122. Quadro $450. Scratching: 2 Sunny Way.

RACE 7

1st 1 Five Up High ($61-$17) 2nd 2 Money Boy ($7) 3rd 4 Generous Heart ($7) 4th 6 Spicy Kaka

Forecast $50.

Place Forecast (1-2) $16, (1-4) $15, (2-4) $4. Tierce $363. Trio $31.

Quartet $453. Quadro $66.

RACE 8

1st 11 Roundabout ($19-$7) 2nd 4 Beauty Kingdom ($7)

3rd 12 Ka Ying Kid ($24)

4th 2 Winston's Lad

Forecast $14.

Place Forecast (4-11) $5, (11-12) $22, (4-12) $23. Tierce $267. Trio $67.

Quartet $425. Quadro $64

RACE 9

1st 2 Sky Hero ($45-$11) 2nd 9 Harbour Alert ($13) 3rd 3 E-Super ($28) 4th 5 Star Of Yan Oi

Forecast $61. Place Forecast (2-9) $17, (2-3) $43, (3-9) $52. Tierce $1812. Trio $429. Quartet No winner ($7700 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $253.

RACE 10

1st 2 Beauty Generation ($15-$7) 2nd 14 California Disegno ($14) 3rd 13 Western Express ($8) 4th 10 Winner's Way

Forecast $37.

Place Forecast (2-14) $13, (2-13) $6, (13-14) $14. Tierce $198. Trio $73.

Quartet $1660. Quadro $102.

SATURDAY’S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 1 Lord Of Shanghai ($38-$12) 2nd 7 Claim ($13) 3rd 6 King Of Seal ($7) 4th 5 JP Regis

Forecast $71. Place Forecast (1-7) $24, (1-6) $16, (6-7) $21. Tierce $664. Trio $115. Quartet 1-7-6-5 No winner ($1166 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $576. Scratchings: 9 Street Champ, 13 November Success.

RACE 2

1st 12 Elegent ($21-$8) 2nd 8 Winged Foot ($9) 3rd 9 Jet Ace ($6) 4th 2 Gold Kids

Forecast $9. Place Forecast (8-12) $6, (9-12) $14, (8-9) $14. Tierce $230. Trio $63. Quartet $670. Quadro $61. Scratchings: 1 Above The Million, 5 Reysha, 14 Fledgeling.

RACE 3

1st 1 D'Great Rich ($162-$35) 2nd 8 Full Bet ($7) 3rd 7 No Nonsense ($10)

4th 3 Swiss Bank

Forecast $217.

Place Forecast (1-8) $60, (1-7) $52, (7-8) $9. Tierce $2451. Trio $275. Quartet No winner ($1100 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $367. Scratchings: 13 Nova Angel, 14 Eagle Soar.

RACE 4

1st 5 Big Role ($9-$5.10) 2nd 9 Its Only Money ($20) 3rd 6 Goldhill Princess ($18) 4th 2 Eclipse Star

Forecast $26. Place Forecast (5-9) $10, (5-6) $10, (6-9) $20. Tierce $239. Trio $55. Quartet $1089. Quadro $52.

RACE 5

1st 12 Comonbaby ($109-$22)

2nd 4 Immortality ($16)

3rd 1 Baab Al Nasr ($5.10)

4th 8 Mogan's Pride

Forecast $241. Place Forecast (4-12) $31, (1-12) $22, (1-4) $10. Tierce $889. Trio $111. Quartet No winner ($1622 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $575.

Scratching: 5 Spin Fire.

RACE 6

1st 3 Bankers Call ($13-$6) 2nd 2 D'Great Eminence ($9) 3rd 1 Dancing Tsuru ($20) 4th 7 Greenstone

Forecast $12. Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (1-3) $13, (1-2) $18. Tierce $103. Trio $32.Quartet $693. Quadro $83.

RACE 7

1st 2 Tilsworth Frankie ($9-$5.10) 2nd 1 Segar The Best ($6) 3rd 3 Sacred City ($17) 4th 6 Fatkid Wonderer

Forecast $25. Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (2-3) $7, (1-3) $30. Tierce $157. Trio $39. Quartet $132. Quadro $29.

Scratching: 13 Dekati.

RACE 8

1st 6 Mazandaran ($45-$10) 2nd 2 Super Five ($8) 3rd 7 Polo Tycoon ($13)

4th 1 Q Nine Master

Forecast $15. Tierce $551. Trio $58. Quartet $1103. Quadro $30.

RACE 9

1st 12 Tarzan Boy ($24-$10) 2nd 10 Satellite Legend ($26) 3rd 9 Swan Song ($7) 4th 8 Sixday Sevennight

Forecast $122. Place Forecast (10-12) $28, (9-12) $9, (9-10) $20. Tierce $587. Trio $100. Quartet $1700. Quadro $84. Scratching: 13 Cirrus.

RACE 10

1st 10 Sea Master ($15-$7) 2nd 11 Little Man ($26) 3rd 4 Civil Union ($14)

4th 8 Don'tcallme Uncle

Forecast $71. Place Forecast (10-11) $20, (4-10) $20, (4-11) $38. Tierce $1435. Trio $1001. Quartet No winner ($770 jackpot carried forward to next Ipoh meeting). Quadro $686. Scratching: 13 Perfect Fixer.