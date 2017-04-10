Yesterday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Wonderful Surprise ($26-$10)

2nd 3 Carbon Copy ($12)

3rd 2 Kuantan Hill ($6)

4th 10 Drought

Forecast $23.

PlaceForecast (3-4) $11, (2-4) $6, (2-3) $8.

Tierce $168. Trio $28.

Quartet $1101. Quadro $72.

RACE 2

1st 9 Hello Sayang ($22-$7)

2nd 4 Bankers Call ($11)

3rd 3 Brave Malala ($8)

4th 10 Sam The Man

Forecast $34.

PlaceForecast (4-9) $12, (3-9) $6, (3-4) $11.

Tierce $200. Trio $34.

Quartet $1210.

Quadro $109.

Scratchings: 5 Immortality, 11Big Lightning, 12 Oki Oki

RACE 3

1st 7 Fortunique ($24-$11)

2nd 8 Glory Age ($33)

3rd 1 Iluminado ($16)

4th 4 Feisty Leo

Forecast $96.

PlaceForecast (7-8) $10, (1-7) $26, (1-8) $57.

Tierce $1876. Trio $263.

Quartet $5213.

Quadro $231.

RACE 4

1st 3 Neverunconditional ($12-$6)

2nd 9 War Lord ($20)

3rd 2 Lee Bank ($11)

4th 10 Classic King

Forecast $75.

PlaceForecast (3-9) $17, (2-3) $8, (2-9) $83.

Tierce $1456.

Trio $198

Quartet No winner ($2288 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $300.

RACE 5

1st 13 Gabbar ($60-$12)

2nd 7 Kaiser ($10)

3rd 6 D'Great Era ($11)

4th 8 Highland Falcon

Forecast $73.

PlaceForecast (7-13) $19, (6-13) $43, (6-7) $13.

Tierce $505. Trio $111.

Quartet $3526.

Quadro $619.

Scratchings: 10 Birralee Road, 12 Celeritas

RACE 6

1st 2 La Quinta ($114-$26)

2nd 8 Big Ego ($14)

3rd 12 Anak Penang ($7)

4th 9 Salahaddin

Forecast $196.

PlaceForecast (2-8) $47, (2-12) $34, (8-12) $22.

Tierce $3575. Trio $434.

Quartet No winner ($912 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting).

Quadro $745.

Scratching: 4 Golden Dragon

RACES 7 & 8

Abandoned because of track condition