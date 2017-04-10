Yesterday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Wonderful Surprise ($26-$10)
2nd 3 Carbon Copy ($12)
3rd 2 Kuantan Hill ($6)
4th 10 Drought
Forecast $23.
PlaceForecast (3-4) $11, (2-4) $6, (2-3) $8.
Tierce $168. Trio $28.
Quartet $1101. Quadro $72.
RACE 2
1st 9 Hello Sayang ($22-$7)
2nd 4 Bankers Call ($11)
3rd 3 Brave Malala ($8)
4th 10 Sam The Man
Forecast $34.
PlaceForecast (4-9) $12, (3-9) $6, (3-4) $11.
Tierce $200. Trio $34.
Quartet $1210.
Quadro $109.
Scratchings: 5 Immortality, 11Big Lightning, 12 Oki Oki
RACE 3
1st 7 Fortunique ($24-$11)
2nd 8 Glory Age ($33)
3rd 1 Iluminado ($16)
4th 4 Feisty Leo
Forecast $96.
PlaceForecast (7-8) $10, (1-7) $26, (1-8) $57.
Tierce $1876. Trio $263.
Quartet $5213.
Quadro $231.
RACE 4
1st 3 Neverunconditional ($12-$6)
2nd 9 War Lord ($20)
3rd 2 Lee Bank ($11)
4th 10 Classic King
Forecast $75.
PlaceForecast (3-9) $17, (2-3) $8, (2-9) $83.
Tierce $1456.
Trio $198
Quartet No winner ($2288 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $300.
RACE 5
1st 13 Gabbar ($60-$12)
2nd 7 Kaiser ($10)
3rd 6 D'Great Era ($11)
4th 8 Highland Falcon
Forecast $73.
PlaceForecast (7-13) $19, (6-13) $43, (6-7) $13.
Tierce $505. Trio $111.
Quartet $3526.
Quadro $619.
Scratchings: 10 Birralee Road, 12 Celeritas
RACE 6
1st 2 La Quinta ($114-$26)
2nd 8 Big Ego ($14)
3rd 12 Anak Penang ($7)
4th 9 Salahaddin
Forecast $196.
PlaceForecast (2-8) $47, (2-12) $34, (8-12) $22.
Tierce $3575. Trio $434.
Quartet No winner ($912 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting).
Quadro $745.
Scratching: 4 Golden Dragon
RACES 7 & 8
Abandoned because of track condition