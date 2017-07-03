Yesterday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 8 Blazing Steed ($17-$6)
2nd 6 Rangitaiki ($11)
3rd 2 Rise Up The Rank ($7)
4th 11 Lee's Melody
Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (6-80) $25, (2-8) $10, (2-6) $28. Tierce $445.
Trio $115. Quartet $3072. Quadro $152.
Scratching: 1 Happy Choice
RACE 2
1st 7 Q Nine Magic ($19-$8)
2nd 12 Multiblue Tosca ($50)
3rd 2 Here Comes Thunder ($6)
4th 6 Magical Ten
Forecast $338. PlaceForecast (7-12) $86, (2-7) $16, (2-12) $164.
Tierce $7967. Trio $927.
Quartet No winner ($1468 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $471.
Scratchings: 5 Classic Arrow, 11 Heavenly Gift
RACE 3
1st 3 Indian Jade ($73-$19)
2nd 8 Volcanic General ($7)
3rd 10 Showboy ($28)
4th 1 Impel
Forecast $22. PlaceForecast (3-8) $14, (3-10) $74, (8-10) $25.
Tierce $1689. Trio $312.
Quartet No winner ($4386 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $257.
RACE 4
1st 9 Gadawon ($38-$13)
2nd 4 Captain Jazz ($5.10)
3rd 2 Listen ($11)
4th 1 Black And White
Forecast $24.
PlaceForecast (4-9) $11, (2-9) $11, (2-4) $9. Tierce $221. Trio $28.
Quartet $574.
Quadro $23.
Scratchings: 8 La Familia, 10 Only You
RACE 5
1st 7 Green Tracer ($215-$35)
2nd 2 Don't Forget This ($6)
3rd 5 Dark Express ($26)
4th 10 Racing Man
Forecast $231. PlaceForecast (2-7) $47, (5-7) $95, (2-5) $28. Tierce No winner ($28280 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $767. Quartet No winner ($2378 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $4077.
Scratchings: 4 Hacker, 12 Luck Treasure
RACE 6
1st 3 Hennessy Dragon ($40-$10)
2nd 4 Scottie ($32)
3rd 6 Lee's Surprise ($8)
4th 11 Explosive Force
Forecast $202. Place Forecast (3-4) $39, (3-6) $19, (4-6) $46. Tierce $3300.
Trio $304. Quartet No winner ($4804 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2771.
RACE 7
1st 1 Royal Explorer ($40-$17)
2nd 5 Equally Optimistic ($15)
3rd 13 Marini Waltz ($15)
4th 3 Audacious
Forecast $161. PlaceForecast (1-5) $48, (1-13) $30, (5-13) $70. Tierce $2152. Trio $522. Quartet No winner ($10962 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $342. Scratchings: 2 Ideal Guide, 10 Oriental Spirit
RACE 8
1st 2 Gabbar ($14-$5.10)
2nd 4 Bercham ($22)
3rd 11 Joyful ($18)
4th 5 Dawn Prospect
Forecast $108.
PlaceForecast (2-4) $30, (2-11) $22, (4-11) $52. Tierce $1620. Trio $393.
Quartet $9468. Quadro $630.
Scratchings: 7 Allied Marine , 9 Super Crown