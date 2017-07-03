Yesterday's Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 8 Blazing Steed ($17-$6)

2nd 6 Rangitaiki ($11)

3rd 2 Rise Up The Rank ($7)

4th 11 Lee's Melody

Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (6-80) $25, (2-8) $10, (2-6) $28. Tierce $445.

Trio $115. Quartet $3072. Quadro $152.

Scratching: 1 Happy Choice

RACE 2

1st 7 Q Nine Magic ($19-$8)

2nd 12 Multiblue Tosca ($50)

3rd 2 Here Comes Thunder ($6)

4th 6 Magical Ten

Forecast $338. PlaceForecast (7-12) $86, (2-7) $16, (2-12) $164.

Tierce $7967. Trio $927.

Quartet No winner ($1468 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $471.

Scratchings: 5 Classic Arrow, 11 Heavenly Gift

RACE 3

1st 3 Indian Jade ($73-$19)

2nd 8 Volcanic General ($7)

3rd 10 Showboy ($28)

4th 1 Impel

Forecast $22. PlaceForecast (3-8) $14, (3-10) $74, (8-10) $25.

Tierce $1689. Trio $312.

Quartet No winner ($4386 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $257.

RACE 4

1st 9 Gadawon ($38-$13)

2nd 4 Captain Jazz ($5.10)

3rd 2 Listen ($11)

4th 1 Black And White

Forecast $24.

PlaceForecast (4-9) $11, (2-9) $11, (2-4) $9. Tierce $221. Trio $28.

Quartet $574.

Quadro $23.

Scratchings: 8 La Familia, 10 Only You

RACE 5

1st 7 Green Tracer ($215-$35)

2nd 2 Don't Forget This ($6)

3rd 5 Dark Express ($26)

4th 10 Racing Man

Forecast $231. PlaceForecast (2-7) $47, (5-7) $95, (2-5) $28. Tierce No winner ($28280 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $767. Quartet No winner ($2378 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $4077.

Scratchings: 4 Hacker, 12 Luck Treasure

RACE 6

1st 3 Hennessy Dragon ($40-$10)

2nd 4 Scottie ($32)

3rd 6 Lee's Surprise ($8)

4th 11 Explosive Force

Forecast $202. Place Forecast (3-4) $39, (3-6) $19, (4-6) $46. Tierce $3300.

Trio $304. Quartet No winner ($4804 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2771.

RACE 7

1st 1 Royal Explorer ($40-$17)

2nd 5 Equally Optimistic ($15)

3rd 13 Marini Waltz ($15)

4th 3 Audacious

Forecast $161. PlaceForecast (1-5) $48, (1-13) $30, (5-13) $70. Tierce $2152. Trio $522. Quartet No winner ($10962 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $342. Scratchings: 2 Ideal Guide, 10 Oriental Spirit

RACE 8

1st 2 Gabbar ($14-$5.10)

2nd 4 Bercham ($22)

3rd 11 Joyful ($18)

4th 5 Dawn Prospect

Forecast $108.

PlaceForecast (2-4) $30, (2-11) $22, (4-11) $52. Tierce $1620. Trio $393.

Quartet $9468. Quadro $630.

Scratchings: 7 Allied Marine , 9 Super Crown