Yesterday's Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Q Nine Magic ($18-$8)

2nd 6 Carbon Copy ($15)

3rd 5 Messi ($6)

4th 7 Sing Energy Forecast $51. PlaceForecast (2-6) $14, (2-5) $7, (5-6) $14. Tierce $349.

Trio $43. Quartet $561. Quadro $74.

RACE 2

1st 6 Elusive Genius ($35-$13)

2nd 2 Mogan's Pride ($13)

3rd 1 Aguero ($19)

4th 3 Runforit Forecast $78. PlaceForecast (2-6) $25, (1-6) $24, (1-2) $21. Tierce $1341.

Trio $230. Quartet No winner ($1632 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $112.

RACE 3

1st 3 Red Sapphire ($16-$8)

2nd 11 Due Home ($30)

3rd 7 Ready Fortune ($28)

4th 4 Pisces Jet Forecast $110. PlaceForecast (3-11) $29, (3-7) $22, (7-11) $168. Tierce $3731.

Trio $660. Quartet No winner ($4716 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1085.

RACE 4

1st 6 Tilsworth Freddie ($29-$10)

2nd 5 Idyllic Scenery ($17)

3rd 9 D'Great Shine ($18)

4th 12 Flying Darci Forecast $81. PlaceForecast (5-6) $30, (6-9) $18, (5-9) $28. Tierce $1200.

Trio $151. Quartet No winner ($8878 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $186.

Scratching: 7 Oriental Spirit

RACE 5

1st 15 You Are Genius ($145-$36)

2nd 1 Black And White ($11)

3rd 13 Molly Browne ($10)

4th 4 Al Valore Forecast $194. PlaceForecast (1-15) $50, (13-15) $90, (1-13) $32.

Tierce No winner ($11954 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $1687.

Quartet No winner ($11708 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($2622 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 16 Drogba

RACE 6

1st 9 Celeritas ($11-$5.10)

2nd 1 Probably ($6)

3rd 7 Big Lightning ($12)

4th 6 Audacious Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (1-9) $5, (7-9) $8, (1-7) $14. Tierce $98.

Trio $24. Quartet $408. Quadro $56.

Scratchings: 2 Oki Oki, 5 Special ID

RACE 7

1st 5 Magical Ten ($28-$9)

2nd 4 Sir Rally ($9)

3rd 6 Rangitaiki ($11)

4th 2 Classic King Forecast $87. PlaceForecast (4-5) $29, (5-6) $16, (4-6) $31. Tierce $1803.

Trio $159. Quartet No winner ($2226 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $168.

RACE 8

1st 7 Black Thorn ($123-$23)

2nd 1 Scottie ($5.10)

3rd 3 Succession ($11)

4th 2 Good Vibrations Forecast $40. PlaceForecast (1-7) $17, (3-7) $26, (1-3) $4. Tierce $899.

Trio $73. Quartet $4547. Quadro $65.

Scratching: 8 Real Hero