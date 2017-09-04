Yesterday's Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 5 Balboa ($41-$14)

2nd 7 Due Home ($7)

3rd 4 Alacarte ($12)

4th 12 Good Gift

Forecast $55 PlaceForecast (5-7) $16, (4-5) $21, (4-7) $13

Tierce $1025 Trio $100

Quartet No winner ($1374 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $197

Scratchings: 1 Ready Fortune

RACE 2

1st 2 Succession ($17-$6)

2nd 1 Mogan's Pride ($7)

3rd 5 Serpico $9

4th 9 King Savinsky

Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (1-2) $9, (2-5) $8, (1-5) $13 Tierce $219 Trio $54

Quartet $560 Quadro $77

Scratchings: 3 Luck Happy, 6 Drought

RACE 3

1st 8 Sir Rally ($25-$9)

2nd 4 Classic King ($9)

3rd 10 Second Chance ($14)

4th 6 Good Taste

Forecast $28 PlaceForecast (4-8) $7, (8-10) $21, (4-10) $20 Tierce $282

Trio $60 Quartet $735 Quadro $321

Scratching: 16 We're The World

RACE 4

1st 11 Cherish ($17-$9)

2nd 8 Hun Yeang Village ($9)

3rd 9 Mr Epic ($12)

4th 4 Whirlwind

Forecast $41 PlaceForecast (8-11) $14, (9-11) $8, (8-9) $11

Tierce $158 Trio $38

Quartet $92 Quadro $43

Scratchings: 3 Our River Dancer, 17 Travertine

RACE 5

1st 13 Alan ($54-$14)

2nd 15 Magical Ten ($14)

3rd 9 Nothing To Lose ($27)

4th 14 My Goodness

Forecast $185 PlaceForecast (13-15) $39, (9-13) $118, (9-15) $84

Tierce $11776 Trio $1839

Quartet No winner ($1352 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($3030 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratchings: 4 Johnny's Cafe, 17 Winged Foot

RACE 6

1st 1 Aguero ($12-$5.10)

2nd 5 Silver Man ($22)

3rd 7 Time To Shine ($13)

4th 6 Leap Of Faith

Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (1-5) $19, (1-7) $5, (5-7) $23 Tierce $418 Trio $45

Quartet $1058 Quadro $48

RACE 7

1st 9 Mr No Problem ($84-$19)

2nd 6 Uncle Glory ($6)

3rd 2 Real Hero ($20)

4th 8 Blazing Steed

Forecast $116 PlaceForecast (6-9) $40, (2-9) $45, (2-6) $9

Tierce $4442 Trio $227

Quartet No winner ($1054 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2629

Scratching: 10 How Huge

RACE 8

1st 6 Relau Star ($9-$7)

2nd 8 Our Touche ($15)

3rd 9 The Thinker ($10)

4th 3 Neverunconditional

Forecast $30 PlaceForecast (6-8) $10, (6-9) $6, (8-9) $13 Tierce $96 Trio $33

Quartet $357 Quadro $35

Scratchings: 1 Oki Oki, 4 Tiger Stripes

RACE 9

1st 1 Black And White ($19-$9)

2nd 4 Great Scott ($7)

3rd 6 Sister In Law ($13)

4th 2 LIsten

Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (1-6) $18, (4-6) $22 Tierce $188

Trio $52 Quartet $600 Quadro $31

Scratchings: 5 Dragonfly, 9 Drogba

RACE 10

1st 7 Tilsworth Freddie ($31-$11)

2nd 6 Street Tease ($15)

3rd 4 You Are Genius ($7)

4th 11 Our Genius

Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (6-7) $14, (4-7) $10, (4-6) $19

Tierce $433 Trio $90

Quartet $600 Quadro $41

Scratching: 8 Celeritas