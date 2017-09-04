Yesterday's Ipoh Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Balboa ($41-$14)
2nd 7 Due Home ($7)
3rd 4 Alacarte ($12)
4th 12 Good Gift
Forecast $55 PlaceForecast (5-7) $16, (4-5) $21, (4-7) $13
Tierce $1025 Trio $100
Quartet No winner ($1374 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $197
Scratchings: 1 Ready Fortune
RACE 2
1st 2 Succession ($17-$6)
2nd 1 Mogan's Pride ($7)
3rd 5 Serpico $9
4th 9 King Savinsky
Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (1-2) $9, (2-5) $8, (1-5) $13 Tierce $219 Trio $54
Quartet $560 Quadro $77
Scratchings: 3 Luck Happy, 6 Drought
RACE 3
1st 8 Sir Rally ($25-$9)
2nd 4 Classic King ($9)
3rd 10 Second Chance ($14)
4th 6 Good Taste
Forecast $28 PlaceForecast (4-8) $7, (8-10) $21, (4-10) $20 Tierce $282
Trio $60 Quartet $735 Quadro $321
Scratching: 16 We're The World
RACE 4
1st 11 Cherish ($17-$9)
2nd 8 Hun Yeang Village ($9)
3rd 9 Mr Epic ($12)
4th 4 Whirlwind
Forecast $41 PlaceForecast (8-11) $14, (9-11) $8, (8-9) $11
Tierce $158 Trio $38
Quartet $92 Quadro $43
Scratchings: 3 Our River Dancer, 17 Travertine
RACE 5
1st 13 Alan ($54-$14)
2nd 15 Magical Ten ($14)
3rd 9 Nothing To Lose ($27)
4th 14 My Goodness
Forecast $185 PlaceForecast (13-15) $39, (9-13) $118, (9-15) $84
Tierce $11776 Trio $1839
Quartet No winner ($1352 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($3030 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratchings: 4 Johnny's Cafe, 17 Winged Foot
RACE 6
1st 1 Aguero ($12-$5.10)
2nd 5 Silver Man ($22)
3rd 7 Time To Shine ($13)
4th 6 Leap Of Faith
Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (1-5) $19, (1-7) $5, (5-7) $23 Tierce $418 Trio $45
Quartet $1058 Quadro $48
RACE 7
1st 9 Mr No Problem ($84-$19)
2nd 6 Uncle Glory ($6)
3rd 2 Real Hero ($20)
4th 8 Blazing Steed
Forecast $116 PlaceForecast (6-9) $40, (2-9) $45, (2-6) $9
Tierce $4442 Trio $227
Quartet No winner ($1054 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2629
Scratching: 10 How Huge
RACE 8
1st 6 Relau Star ($9-$7)
2nd 8 Our Touche ($15)
3rd 9 The Thinker ($10)
4th 3 Neverunconditional
Forecast $30 PlaceForecast (6-8) $10, (6-9) $6, (8-9) $13 Tierce $96 Trio $33
Quartet $357 Quadro $35
Scratchings: 1 Oki Oki, 4 Tiger Stripes
RACE 9
1st 1 Black And White ($19-$9)
2nd 4 Great Scott ($7)
3rd 6 Sister In Law ($13)
4th 2 LIsten
Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (1-6) $18, (4-6) $22 Tierce $188
Trio $52 Quartet $600 Quadro $31
Scratchings: 5 Dragonfly, 9 Drogba
RACE 10
1st 7 Tilsworth Freddie ($31-$11)
2nd 6 Street Tease ($15)
3rd 4 You Are Genius ($7)
4th 11 Our Genius
Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (6-7) $14, (4-7) $10, (4-6) $19
Tierce $433 Trio $90
Quartet $600 Quadro $41
Scratching: 8 Celeritas