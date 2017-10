Yesterday’s Ipoh Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 4 Mogan's Pride ($14-$5.10) 2nd 9 Fledgeling ($12) 3rd 3 Luck Dragon ($18)

4th 8 Runforit

Forecast $29 PlaceForecast (4-9) $11, (3-4) $21, (3-9) $24 Tierce $530

Trio $96 Quartet $438 Quadro $80

Scratchings: 5 Ami Eleven, 6 Purple Rain Lady

RACE 2

1st 7 Rush ($60-$18) 2nd 5 V Respect U ($9) 3rd 1 My Goodness ($17)

4th 9 Charlie Came Along

Forecast $38 PlaceForecast (5-7) $14, (1-7) $9, (1-5) $8 Tierce $541 Trio $105

Quartet No winner ($608 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $140

RACE 3

1st 3 Good Taste ($13-$5.10) 2nd 6 Full Meaning ($14) 3rd 10 Victory March ($14)

4th 7 Empire Bay

Forecast $75 PlaceForecast (3-6) $31, (3-10) $25, (6-10) $8 Tierce $1242

Trio $195 Quartet No winner ($1578 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $228

RACE 4

1st 9 D'Great Vulture ($17-$5.10)

2nd 4 Beautiful Baby ($6) 3rd 8 Takeaim ($48) 4th 10 Equally Optimistic

Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (4-9) $11, (8-9) $31, (4-8) $32 Tierce $588

Trio $148 Quartet $1853 Quadro $168

Scratching: 1 Colin The Firth

RACE 5

1st 7 Al Valore ($25-$8) 2nd 8 Justice World ($21) 3rd 13 Satellite Boy ($31)

4th 12 You Are Genius

Forecast $73 PlaceForecast (7-8) $13, (7-13) $92, (8-13) $176 Tierce $2376

Trio $2294 Quartet No winner ($868 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($3454 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 10 Gabbar

RACE 6

1st 10 Thong's Jiaqing ($10-$5.10)

2nd 7 Anak Penang ($13) 3rd 4 Super Victory ($23) 4th 8 Vintage Verdot

Forecast $14 PlaceForecast (7-10) $8, (4-10) $12, (4-7) $13 Tierce $249

Trio $85 Quartet No winner ($1922 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Quadro $243

Races 7, 8, 9 & 10 were abandoned due to poor state of track