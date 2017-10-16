Yesterday’s Ipoh Results

RACE 1

1st 2 BM Power ($74-$16) 2nd 8 Happy Amigo ($11) 3rd 7 Due Home ($7)

4th 3 Haha Babe

Forecast $90 PlaceForecast (2-8) $26, (2-7) $16, (7-8) $7 Tierce $340 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($1070 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $36 Scratching: 4 Ultimate Hero

RACE 2

1st 5 Gold Kids ($25-$12) 2nd 8 Rush ($14) 3rd 6 Sandy Might ($6)

4th 2 Just Name It

Forecast $30 PlaceForecast (5-8) $17, (5-6) $6, (6-8) $13 Tierce $161 Trio $31

Quartet $2399 Quadro $98

RACE 3

1st 1 Value Of Justice ($14-$8) 2nd 4 Right Timing ($11) 3rd 5 Joyful ($20)

4th 3 Nature Is Nature

Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (1-5) $21, (4-5) $53 Tierce $251

Trio $71 Quartet $734 Quadro $258

Scratching: 7 Aguero

RACE 4

1st 9 Ageless ($126-$32) 2nd 3 Od Star ($18) 3rd 1 Luck Dragon ($8) 4th 10 Great Prince

Forecast $310 PlaceForecast (3-9) $87, (1-9) $48, (1-3) $10 Tierce $4319

Trio $760 Quartet No winner ($1556 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($4330 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 5

1st 2 Lee's Surprise ($16-$7) 2nd 12 Uncle Glory ($8) 3rd 7 Brahms And Liszt ($9) 4th 3 Banda Sea

Forecast $23 PlaceForecast (2-12) $10, (2-7) $11, (7-12) $5 Tierce $60

Trio $13 Quartet $362 Quadro $70

Scratchings: 1 Scottie, 5 Highland Falcon

RACE 6

1st 13 Keen Dragon ($234-$45)

2nd 1 Truson ($18) 3rd 11 Relau Star ($5.10) 4th 6 Intention

Forecast $387 PlaceForecast (1-13) $135, (11-13) $10, (1-11) $9 Tierce No winner ($17342 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $436 Quartet No winner ($1142 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($4136 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 9 Celeritas, 12 Ten Sense Win, 16 Hello Sayang

RACE 7

1st 1 Mr Nevermind ($18-$5.10) 2nd 6 Marini Waltz ($10) 3rd 4 Classic King ($10) 4th 2 Triple One D'Great

Forecast $21 PlaceForecast (1-6) $9, (1-4) $11, (4-6) $7 Tierce $694 Trio $155

Quartet $4608 Quadro $44

RACE 8

1st 4 Lord Of Shanghai ($19-$8)

2nd 2 Mister Miyagi ($7)

3rd 10 Big Lightning ($14)

4th 6 Russell The Crowe

Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (2-4) $8, (4-10) $15, (2-10) $27 Tierce $287

Trio $51 Quartet No winner ($1586 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting) Quadro $170