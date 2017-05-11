Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

INITIATION - 1,400m: Handsome Boss pace work.

Tuesday: Golden Empire trot/43.8. Symbolic Gesture trot/38.6. Multiblue Tosca trot/43.8. Multiblue Shark * trot/43.8. Crown Treasure trot/pace work. Second Chance barrier/37.3. Cherish barrier/36.3. Auspicious Star trot/35.8.

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Street Tease H.

Tuesday: Brave Malala trot/36.6. Street Tease * 40.9. All Serene pace work. Neverunconditional trot/36.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Classic King * 41.8.

Tuesday: Big Lightning * 39.9. Dawn Prospect 38.2. Nothing To Lose trot/40. Mogan's Pet 39.9. Candy Crush * trot/38.2. V Respect U barrier/36.3. War Lord * 43.8. Audacious * 40.2. Big Bit Coin pace work. Satellite Genius gallop.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Whisperinthewind H. Kaiser H.

Tuesday: Awakened barrier/37.3. Rush * barrier/36.3. Supreme Star 39.8. Whisperinthewind trot/36.8. La Quinta barrier/37.3. Celeritas * canter/37.9. Classic Arrow pace work. Smoothly * 41.8.

Slow work: Kaiser H.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Allied Marine 42.8.

Tuesday: Socotra 41.6. Jackwin 38.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Marini Waltz H.

Tuesday: Hennessy Dragon 38. Master Of Success trot/43.8. Great Geronimo trot/36.8. Here Comes Thunder 41.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Slow work: Uncle Glory H. Heavenly Gift H.

Tuesday: Blazing Steed 37.5. Time To Shine * pace work. Mal's Dad * 38. Lightning Rod * 42.8. Luck Treasure trot/40.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: New Classmate pace work.

Tuesday: Charlie Came Along 42.2. One More Achiever pace work. Chinese Street pace work. Good Gift * 38. Racing Man 41.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Slow work: Mayweather H.

Tuesday: Luck Happy trot/40. Acoustic * 42.8. Serpico canter/pace work. Gold Coast Captain trot/42. Leap Of Faith trot/35.8. Jetstar Eagle 40. Kiwi Maestro * canter/39.3.