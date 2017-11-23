Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Former Kranji winner Iking (red cap) looked sharp during his workout at Ipoh yesterday.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Neverunconditional, The Thinker *, Cherish, Field Force and Multiblue Rancho *.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Robben, War Lord and Sir Rally.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Slow work: Alasamo, William King, Nature Is Nature and Iking *.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Great Geronimo, Uncle Glory, Candy Soda, Thong's Jiaqing and Sparkler.

Class 5 - 1,200m:Slow work: Alien, Don't Forget This, Handsome Boss and Casper.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Dawn Prospect, Hun Yeang Village and Mayweather *.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Pisces Jet * 43.8.

Slow work: Chinese Street.

Class 5 - 1,600m:Slow work: Messi and Luck Happy.

Cosmo D - 1,800m: Slow work: Davinci and Carbon Copy.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

Coronation Cup - 1600m: Slow work: Truson, Littlebitofjoy, Street Tease and Drogba.

Listed Race - 1,400m: Slow work: Black And White, Tidal Wave, Hello Sayang and Luck Success.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,400m:Slow work: Pisces Star, Mr Armstrong, Intention, Royal Green and Ten Sense Win.

Initiation - 1,000m:Slow work: Yendor and Hun Yeang The One.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Nothing To Lose, Sugar Baby and Triple One D'Great.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Sam The Man, Hennessy Dragon and Supreme Star.

Class 5 - 1,200m:Slow work: Magical Ten and Blazing Steed.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Brahms And Liszt * 43.8.

Slow work: Sing Energy, Hun Yeang Square.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Slow work: Succession, I'm A Genius, Luck Dragon, Ultimate Hero, Second Chance and Leap Of Faith.