Yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Neverunconditional, The Thinker *, Cherish, Field Force and Multiblue Rancho *.
Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Robben, War Lord and Sir Rally.
Class 4 - 1,600m: Slow work: Alasamo, William King, Nature Is Nature and Iking *.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Great Geronimo, Uncle Glory, Candy Soda, Thong's Jiaqing and Sparkler.
Class 5 - 1,200m:Slow work: Alien, Don't Forget This, Handsome Boss and Casper.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Dawn Prospect, Hun Yeang Village and Mayweather *.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Pisces Jet * 43.8.
Slow work: Chinese Street.
Class 5 - 1,600m:Slow work: Messi and Luck Happy.
Cosmo D - 1,800m: Slow work: Davinci and Carbon Copy.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
Coronation Cup - 1600m: Slow work: Truson, Littlebitofjoy, Street Tease and Drogba.
Listed Race - 1,400m: Slow work: Black And White, Tidal Wave, Hello Sayang and Luck Success.
Enrich Stakes A - 1,400m:Slow work: Pisces Star, Mr Armstrong, Intention, Royal Green and Ten Sense Win.
Initiation - 1,000m:Slow work: Yendor and Hun Yeang The One.
Class 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: Nothing To Lose, Sugar Baby and Triple One D'Great.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Slow work: Sam The Man, Hennessy Dragon and Supreme Star.
Class 5 - 1,200m:Slow work: Magical Ten and Blazing Steed.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Brahms And Liszt * 43.8.
Slow work: Sing Energy, Hun Yeang Square.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Slow work: Succession, I'm A Genius, Luck Dragon, Ultimate Hero, Second Chance and Leap Of Faith.
