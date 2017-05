Yesterday's KL trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

RACE 1: Teen Angel canter/pace work.

Tuesday: D'Great Hawk canter/pace work. Military Star * canter/pace work. Arlo pace work. My Touch * barrier/35.8. Little Man barrier/36.3.

RACE 2: Slow work: Sparkler *.

Tuesday: D'Great Victory canter/41.8. Fiorella canter/gallop. Sea Master canter/38.7. Fox Treasure canter/40.8. Dubleo Beauty 42.8. Will Be Better * barrier/36.3. True Heritage * canter/40. You Never Know * barrier/35.8.

RACE 3: Tuesday: Polo Boy 38.2. Wow pace work. Birralee Road 39.9. Full Bet 43.2. Acme 38.9. Fumio canter/39.3. Swan Song * canter/44.3. Chino Diablo canter/41.2. JP Regis * pace work.

RACE 4: Tuesday: Totality * canter/37.6. Lim's Admiral canter/40.5. Value Of Justice canter/gallop. Full Meaning pace work. Black Fiery * 41.8.

RACE 5: Tuesday: Lucky Sixtysix 42.6. More Power canter/39.2. Dominate 38.3. Spin Fire 42.2. Gold Kids 38.3. Twodollarmuppet pace work. D'Great Eminence canter/44. Reaching canter/pace work.

RACE 6: Slow work: Grande Affare *.

Tuesday: Magical Banker pace work. Little Lion * barrier/36. Lim's Mirage canter/42. Chase The Dream pace work. Crescendo pace work. Brilliant Star barrier/35.5. Just Duit 41.3. Sea Horizon canter/41.2. Numero Uno pace work.

RACE 7: Elegent canter/pace work.

Tuesday: Lonesome Me canter/gallop. Rush-More canter/41.2. Lim's Charge canter/40.8. Tilsworth Mali 37.8. Heirro pace work. Flying Neko pace work. Valberry canter/40.

RACE 8: Tuesday: Zhuhai * 42.7. Ideal Guide canter/38.8. Segar The Best * barrier/36. Shining Glory canter/42.8. Spade Of Ace canter/gallop. D'Great Rich canter/44.

RACE 9: Aud Dollar * canter/41.

Tuesday: Taffetas canter/40.2. Wild Geese barrier/36. Battle Horse canter/39. Captain Jazz 37. Pachelbel's Canon canter/40. Feisty Leo canter/pace work. Lee Bank * barrier/35.5. Badcoe pace work. Street Of London * pace work.

RACE 10: Tuesday: All Silver barrier/35.5. Acipenser * pace work. Blood Royal canter/gallop. Turned Out 37.8. D'Great Opulent canter/37.2.

RACE 11: Slow work: Perfect Pearl *.

Tuesday: Wonderful Surprise barrier/36. Flight Ofthe Saker canter/40. Perfect Pearl canter/pace work. Remember Me canter/pace work. Blossoms Sequel canter/40.2. Nova Cano * barrier/36. Sayang Me canter/41.6. Fast Rich canter/41. Lord Of Shanghai * canter/37.6. Wenona's Legacy canter/39.2.