Yesterday's Kranji and Penang trackwork

Last-start winner Don De La Vega (No. 2) is resuming fit and fresh from a short spell and has a good each-way chance in the last race at Kranji tonight.

Don De La Vega looked fit and fresh in his workout at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Cliff Brown-trained three-year-old Australian-bred , who is resuming from a four-and-a-half-month spell, worked diligently over 600m in 40.2sec.

Last start, Don De La led all the way over 1,400m, the same distance that he will be running in the last race tonight.

WORKOUT BY HORSE RUNNING AT KRANJI TONIGHT

RACE 8: Don De La Vega * 40.2.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING AT KRANJI ON SUNDAY

RACE 4: Kadima 39.

RACE 8: Jupiter Gold (A Munro) canter/40.

RACE 10: Masurao 35.8.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN PENANG ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Sonic-X 40.4. Royal Choice pace work.

Slow work: D'Great Ares * , Supreme Sasso, Silent Dreams, Super Red, Swiss Bank * , Double Jeopardy, Hacker, Lazaroo, Meteor Two and Lucky Money.

RACE 2: Slow work: Big Ghost, Multi Wealth, BM Power, Zac Gallant, Zenidekka, Run Cheetah Run, Handsome Bab, Eastwood and Archaeology.

RACE 3: Slow work: Asprey *, Cizen Man, Equally Optimistic, Ghost Bank, Golden Velocity, Anak Warrior and Elusive Genius.

RACE 4: Slow work: Eatons Gold, Larceny, Rickie, D'Great Ace, D'Great Empress, Cizen and Dark Express.

RACE 5: Slow work: Windchaser, Lemon Law, Kerauno, Bach's Air and Molly Browne.

RACE 6: Slow work: D'Great Bullet, Follow The Wind, Arif, Mystical Star, Ok Kid and Aguero.

RACE 7: Slow work: Aragorn *, World Harmony *, Astro Fame, Alexandra Palace and You Are Genius.

RACE 8: Slow work: Secret Spice, Superb Seven, Tongariro *, D'Great Shine, Runforit, Orange, King Savinsky and Coconut.