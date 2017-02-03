Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Kranji barrier trials

Feb 03, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Elusive Emperor (B Vorster)

2 Bastion

3 Royal Guard (M Kellady)

4 Captain Classique (I Amirul)

5 Elite Diamond (G Boss)

Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 2¼, 2¼ (1min 04.60sec).

TRIAL 2

1 Poseidon

2 Rafaello (O Placais)

3 Storm Troops (MM Firdaus)

4 Quechua (Vorster)

5 Debt Collector (M Rodd)

6 Gilt Complex (V Duric)

7 Emperor Max (Amirul)

8 Laughing Gravy (Boss)

9 Grand Cross (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 1, ¾, 4½, dht, hd, ¾, 1¾, 1 (1:01.74).

TRIAL 3

1 Cyborg (Vorster)

2 Quicksilver (Placais)

3 Cactus Jack

4 Winning Cause (Firdaus)

5 Magstock (Rodd)

6 Keep Spinning (Duric)

Margins and time: ½, ns, hd, ½, 5 (1:02.94).

TRIAL 4

1 Gold Hill

2 Noble Liaison (Beasley)

3 Isanotherone (Y Salim)

4 Major Advancement (Boss)

5 Splice (Rodd)

6 Astrospeed (S Shafrizal)

7 Be Bold (Duric)

Margins and time: Hd, shd, shd, ¾, shd, shd (1:01.62).

TRIAL 5

1 Sir Isaac (Rodd)

2 Scout Done (TH Koh)

3 Mr Patron

4 Super Hero (M Ewe)

5 Justice Grace (I Saifudin)

6 Copacabana (Boss)

7 Astro Man (E Aslam)

8 Paperback Trooper (Beasley)

9 Apollo (Duric)

Margins and time: Ns, ½, 1¾, 1¼, 1½, ½, 6¾, ns (1:02.76).

TRIAL 6

1 Rory (S Sam)

2 Mr Fatkid (Rodd)

3 Mighty Glory (Firdaus)

4 Auspicious Day (S Anandan)

5 Xzuberance (Ewe)

6 Anghiari (Salim)

7 Istana (D David)

8 Super Dan (VBeasley)

9 I'm On Fire (Vorster)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, ½, hd, shd, ½, hd, hd (1:02.59).