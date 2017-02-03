Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
Kranji barrier trials
TRIAL 1
1 Elusive Emperor (B Vorster)
2 Bastion
3 Royal Guard (M Kellady)
4 Captain Classique (I Amirul)
5 Elite Diamond (G Boss)
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 2¼, 2¼ (1min 04.60sec).
TRIAL 2
1 Poseidon
2 Rafaello (O Placais)
3 Storm Troops (MM Firdaus)
4 Quechua (Vorster)
5 Debt Collector (M Rodd)
6 Gilt Complex (V Duric)
7 Emperor Max (Amirul)
8 Laughing Gravy (Boss)
9 Grand Cross (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 1, ¾, 4½, dht, hd, ¾, 1¾, 1 (1:01.74).
TRIAL 3
1 Cyborg (Vorster)
2 Quicksilver (Placais)
3 Cactus Jack
4 Winning Cause (Firdaus)
5 Magstock (Rodd)
6 Keep Spinning (Duric)
Margins and time: ½, ns, hd, ½, 5 (1:02.94).
TRIAL 4
1 Gold Hill
2 Noble Liaison (Beasley)
3 Isanotherone (Y Salim)
4 Major Advancement (Boss)
5 Splice (Rodd)
6 Astrospeed (S Shafrizal)
7 Be Bold (Duric)
Margins and time: Hd, shd, shd, ¾, shd, shd (1:01.62).
TRIAL 5
1 Sir Isaac (Rodd)
2 Scout Done (TH Koh)
3 Mr Patron
4 Super Hero (M Ewe)
5 Justice Grace (I Saifudin)
6 Copacabana (Boss)
7 Astro Man (E Aslam)
8 Paperback Trooper (Beasley)
9 Apollo (Duric)
Margins and time: Ns, ½, 1¾, 1¼, 1½, ½, 6¾, ns (1:02.76).
TRIAL 6
1 Rory (S Sam)
2 Mr Fatkid (Rodd)
3 Mighty Glory (Firdaus)
4 Auspicious Day (S Anandan)
5 Xzuberance (Ewe)
6 Anghiari (Salim)
7 Istana (D David)
8 Super Dan (VBeasley)
9 I'm On Fire (Vorster)
Margins and time: ¾, ½, ½, hd, shd, ½, hd, hd (1:02.59).