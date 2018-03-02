Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Sahara Eagle (M Rodd) *.
1,000m/blinkers
2 Hunter Tower (G Boss) newcomer *.
3 Glamorous (V Duric) 1,000m/blinkers
4 Webster (CS Chin) blinkers
5 Back To The Towers (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer
6 Abebe (J Powell) blinkers
7 Refresh (B Woodworth) starting stall
Margins and time: 3/4, 1, 1, 31/2, 1/2, 1/2 (1min 01.64sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Urashima Taro (Rodd) *.
2 Yulong Xiong Yin (Woodworth) newcomer
3 Flash (O Placais)
4 Big Wave
5 Einstein's Cross (N Juglall) blinkers
6 Lord Ascot (Duric)
7 Battle Plan (C Grylls) 1,000m/vet
8 Norman (B Vorster) blinkers
Margins and time: 11/2,3/44, nk, 21/4, hd, 21/4, 1 (1:02.02)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Fortune (Placais) *.
2 Magic Wand (Juglall)
3 Imperial Win (Boss)
4 Elite Excalibur (Rodd)
5 Kirks Ryker (Vorster)
6 Big Man (Powell)
7 Marvel Hero (Grylls)
Margins and time: 11/2, 1/2, nk, 1, 2, 11/2 (1:00.77)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Tycoon (Vorster) *.
2 Laughing Gravy (Rodd) *.
3 Come And Take All (Curatolo)
4 Hangman (Duric)
5 Rock Eagle (WH Kok)
6 Board Walk (Juglall)
7 Letitgo (Chin)
Margins and time: 1, 13/4, 1/2, hd, 21/4, 1/2 (1:01.87)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Belt And Road (CC Wong)
2 The Golden Goat (I Amirul)
3 Basilisk (Placais)
4 Conservation (Duric)
5 Gain Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi)
6 Gangnam Classic (Chin)
7 Justice Grace (Curatolo)
8 Wild Bee (Grylls)
Margins and time: Nk, 3/4, 1/2, 41/4, 13/4, ns, 11/4 (1:02.35)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Gallant Eclipse (Duric)
2 Dreamer Legend (Grylls)
3 Auspicious Day (Curatolo)
4 One Force (Juglall)
5 Gold Mosa (I Saifudin)
6 Three Lions (Woodworth)
7 Darci's Boy (N Zyrul)
8 Mystic Pride (Chin)
Margins and time: Nk, ns, ns, hd, 21/4, 21/4, 21/2 (1:02.34)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Dan (M Ewe) *.
2 Sacred Magic (M Zaki)
3 Hippo Prospero (E Aslam)
4 Brimstone (I Azhar)
5 Terrific (Duric)
6 Bonjour Bob (Curatolo)
7 The One (Woodworth)
8 Lim's Sensation (Boss)
9 Dragon High (Placais)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 41/4, nk, 11/2, nk, nk, 1/2 (1:02.87)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now