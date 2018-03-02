Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Super Fortune (right) taking the third trial at Kranji yesterday morning in the fastest time of 1min 00.77sec. PHOTO: STC
Mar 02, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Sahara Eagle (M Rodd) *.

1,000m/blinkers

2 Hunter Tower (G Boss) newcomer *.

3 Glamorous (V Duric) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Webster (CS Chin) blinkers

5 Back To The Towers (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer

6 Abebe (J Powell) blinkers

7 Refresh (B Woodworth) starting stall

Margins and time: 3/4, 1, 1, 31/2, 1/2, 1/2 (1min 01.64sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Urashima Taro (Rodd) *.

2 Yulong Xiong Yin (Woodworth) newcomer

3 Flash (O Placais)

4 Big Wave

5 Einstein's Cross (N Juglall) blinkers

6 Lord Ascot (Duric)

7 Battle Plan (C Grylls) 1,000m/vet

8 Norman (B Vorster) blinkers

Margins and time: 11/2,3/44, nk, 21/4, hd, 21/4, 1 (1:02.02)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Fortune (Placais) *.

2 Magic Wand (Juglall)

3 Imperial Win (Boss)

4 Elite Excalibur (Rodd)

5 Kirks Ryker (Vorster)

6 Big Man (Powell)

7 Marvel Hero (Grylls)

Margins and time: 11/2, 1/2, nk, 1, 2, 11/2 (1:00.77)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Tycoon (Vorster) *.

2 Laughing Gravy (Rodd) *.

3 Come And Take All (Curatolo)

4 Hangman (Duric)

5 Rock Eagle (WH Kok)

6 Board Walk (Juglall)

7 Letitgo (Chin)

Margins and time: 1, 13/4, 1/2, hd, 21/4, 1/2 (1:01.87)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Belt And Road (CC Wong)

2 The Golden Goat (I Amirul)

3 Basilisk (Placais)

4 Conservation (Duric)

5 Gain Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi)

6 Gangnam Classic (Chin)

7 Justice Grace (Curatolo)

8 Wild Bee (Grylls)

Margins and time: Nk, 3/4, 1/2, 41/4, 13/4, ns, 11/4 (1:02.35)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Gallant Eclipse (Duric)

2 Dreamer Legend (Grylls)

3 Auspicious Day (Curatolo)

4 One Force (Juglall)

5 Gold Mosa (I Saifudin)

6 Three Lions (Woodworth)

7 Darci's Boy (N Zyrul)

8 Mystic Pride (Chin)

Margins and time: Nk, ns, ns, hd, 21/4, 21/4, 21/2 (1:02.34)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Dan (M Ewe) *.

2 Sacred Magic (M Zaki)

3 Hippo Prospero (E Aslam)

4 Brimstone (I Azhar)

5 Terrific (Duric)

6 Bonjour Bob (Curatolo)

7 The One (Woodworth)

8 Lim's Sensation (Boss)

9 Dragon High (Placais)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 41/4, nk, 11/2, nk, nk, 1/2 (1:02.87)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now