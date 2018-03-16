Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Mar 16, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Italian Master (I Saifudin) starting stall/blinkers H

2 Super Dynasty (C Grylls) blinkers H

3 Galway Girl (O Placais) blinkers

4 Eddie Gray (I Amirul) 1,000m/binkers

5 Dicton (M Rodd)

6 Bengal Lancer (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer

Former Kranji star R Shafiq relocated to New Zealand this month.
Racing

Shafiq triumphs in NZ

7 Tuscan Artist (CS Chin) newcomer

Margins and time: Shd, 1, 11/4, 11/2, 41/2, 1/2 (1min 01.96sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Hero (M Ewe) H

2 Yulong Xiong Hu (R Curatolo)

3 Sky Rocket (V Duric)

4 Lim's Revent (A Munro)

5 Kate's Keeper

6 Kokoni (Amirul)

7 Roman Classic

Margins and time: 21/2, ns, 3, hd, 11/4, 3/4 (1:02.95)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Gain Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi) H

2 Basilisk (Placais)

3 New Sensation (J Powell)

4 Aurora Australis (Duric)

5 Maidanz Beauty

6 Asia (Amirul)

7 Poet's Ryker (G Boss)

Margins and time: 11/2, 21/2, hd, 1/2, hd, 81/4 (1:02.52)

