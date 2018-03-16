Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Italian Master (I Saifudin) starting stall/blinkers H
2 Super Dynasty (C Grylls) blinkers H
3 Galway Girl (O Placais) blinkers
4 Eddie Gray (I Amirul) 1,000m/binkers
5 Dicton (M Rodd)
6 Bengal Lancer (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer
7 Tuscan Artist (CS Chin) newcomer
Margins and time: Shd, 1, 11/4, 11/2, 41/2, 1/2 (1min 01.96sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Hero (M Ewe) H
2 Yulong Xiong Hu (R Curatolo)
3 Sky Rocket (V Duric)
4 Lim's Revent (A Munro)
5 Kate's Keeper
6 Kokoni (Amirul)
7 Roman Classic
Margins and time: 21/2, ns, 3, hd, 11/4, 3/4 (1:02.95)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Gain Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi) H
2 Basilisk (Placais)
3 New Sensation (J Powell)
4 Aurora Australis (Duric)
5 Maidanz Beauty
6 Asia (Amirul)
7 Poet's Ryker (G Boss)
Margins and time: 11/2, 21/2, hd, 1/2, hd, 81/4 (1:02.52)
