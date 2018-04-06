Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Apr 06, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Constant Justice (V Duric) 1,000m, blinkers *

2 Super * ero (M Ewe) bleeders

3 Looks Good/blinkers

4 Royal Guard (M Kellady) starting stall

5 In Bocca Al Lupo (M Zaki) starting stall

Margins and time: 13/4, 101/4, 2, 1 (1min 02.62sec)

My Horse dead-heating with Safeer (No. 4) on March 2 and his form suggests that he will be the one to catch in Race 5 tonight.
My Horse and Zac Kasa hard to beat

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Al Green (Duric) blinkers *

2 Bengal Dancer (M Rodd)

3 Enchanted Mister (N Juglall)

4 Keep Winning (I Saifudin)

5 Brilliant One (I Amirul)

6 Country Quack

7 Geb Warrior (B Vorster)

8 Miracle Wei Wei (O Placais)

9 Queen For Queens (N Zyrul)

Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 1, 11/4, 1/2, hd, 3/4, ns (1:02.53)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Lim's Shot (R Iskandar) *

2 Lincoln Road (Kellady) *

3 Olympic Anthem (Rodd)

4 Grand Cross (Amirul)

5 Spanish Bay (O Placais)

6 Blue Swede (J Powell)

7 Andado (C Grylls)

8 Biraz

9 Sun Mirage (P Dellorto)

Margins and time: Shd, 61/2,3/4, shd, shd, hd, 33/4, 41/2 (1:00.09)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Kolombia (CC Wong)H

2 Nimitz (WH Kok)H

3 Julius Caesar (S Noh)

4 Macarthur (Duric)

5 Dinghu Mountain (Powell)

6 Yulong * onor (Juglall)

7 Made In China (Grylls)

8 Showar

9 Panache (Iskandar)

10 Claudia's Beauty (Rodd)

Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, 3/4, ns, 11/4, 33/4, 21/4, 1/2, 13/4 (1:01.12)

