Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Constant Justice (V Duric) 1,000m, blinkers *
2 Super * ero (M Ewe) bleeders
3 Looks Good/blinkers
4 Royal Guard (M Kellady) starting stall
5 In Bocca Al Lupo (M Zaki) starting stall
Margins and time: 13/4, 101/4, 2, 1 (1min 02.62sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Al Green (Duric) blinkers *
2 Bengal Dancer (M Rodd)
3 Enchanted Mister (N Juglall)
4 Keep Winning (I Saifudin)
5 Brilliant One (I Amirul)
6 Country Quack
7 Geb Warrior (B Vorster)
8 Miracle Wei Wei (O Placais)
9 Queen For Queens (N Zyrul)
Margins and time: 21/4, 3/4, 1, 11/4, 1/2, hd, 3/4, ns (1:02.53)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Lim's Shot (R Iskandar) *
2 Lincoln Road (Kellady) *
3 Olympic Anthem (Rodd)
4 Grand Cross (Amirul)
5 Spanish Bay (O Placais)
6 Blue Swede (J Powell)
7 Andado (C Grylls)
8 Biraz
9 Sun Mirage (P Dellorto)
Margins and time: Shd, 61/2,3/4, shd, shd, hd, 33/4, 41/2 (1:00.09)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Kolombia (CC Wong)H
2 Nimitz (WH Kok)H
3 Julius Caesar (S Noh)
4 Macarthur (Duric)
5 Dinghu Mountain (Powell)
6 Yulong * onor (Juglall)
7 Made In China (Grylls)
8 Showar
9 Panache (Iskandar)
10 Claudia's Beauty (Rodd)
Margins and time: 1/2, 31/4, 3/4, ns, 11/4, 33/4, 21/4, 1/2, 13/4 (1:01.12)
