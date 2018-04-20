Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Rafale (TH Koh) pacifiers
2 My Friends (N Juglall) blinkers
3 Lucky Red (N Nurshahril)
4 Hippo Prospero
5 Larry (V Duric)
6 Looks Good, pacifiers
7 Plucky Lad (O Placais) starting stall
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 1/2, 1, 11/2, hd (1min 02.24sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Speedy Dragon (Y Salim) *
2 Circuit Land (C Grylls)
3 Quechua (Juglall)
4 Paparazzi (J Powell)
5 Well Done (G Boss)
6 Lim's Archer (R Iskandar)
7 White Hunter (Duric)
8 Tales Of Summer (M Rodd)
Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, 3/4, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 33/4 (1:00.88)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Enchanted Mister (Juglall) *
2 Augustano (Boss) *
3 Super Denman (B Vorster) *
4 Mr Luck (CC Wong)
5 Wonderful (Salim)
6 Faithfully (A Munro)
7 Gold Crown (Rodd)
8 Mr Spielberg (Grylls)
Margins and time: Nk, 3/4, 31/4, 13/4, 23/4, 11/4, 3 (1:00.32)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Sun Princeps (Wong) *
2 Made In China (Grylls) *
3 Sun Lion (P Dellorto)
4 Lizaz (I Amirul)
5 Cerdan (Iskandar)
6 Zeus (Salim)
7 Blue Eyed Boy (T Krisna)
8 Ace Harbour (Juglall)
9 Merchant Marine (Placais)
Margins and time: 33/4, 13/4, 1, hd, 41/2, 31/4, hd, 1 (1:00.77)
