Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Enchanted Mister (No. 8) winning Trial 3 in the fastest time of the day at Kranji yesterday morning. PHOTO: STC
Apr 20, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Rafale (TH Koh) pacifiers

2 My Friends (N Juglall) blinkers

3 Lucky Red (N Nurshahril)

4 Hippo Prospero

5 Larry (V Duric)

6 Looks Good, pacifiers

7 Plucky Lad (O Placais) starting stall

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 1/2, 1, 11/2, hd (1min 02.24sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Speedy Dragon (Y Salim) *

2 Circuit Land (C Grylls)

3 Quechua (Juglall)

4 Paparazzi (J Powell)

5 Well Done (G Boss)

6 Lim's Archer (R Iskandar)

7 White Hunter (Duric)

8 Tales Of Summer (M Rodd)

Margins and time: 11/2, 11/2, 3/4, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 33/4 (1:00.88)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Enchanted Mister (Juglall) *

2 Augustano (Boss) *

3 Super Denman (B Vorster) *

4 Mr Luck (CC Wong)

5 Wonderful (Salim)

6 Faithfully (A Munro)

7 Gold Crown (Rodd)

8 Mr Spielberg (Grylls)

Margins and time: Nk, 3/4, 31/4, 13/4, 23/4, 11/4, 3 (1:00.32)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Sun Princeps (Wong) *

2 Made In China (Grylls) *

3 Sun Lion (P Dellorto)

4 Lizaz (I Amirul)

5 Cerdan (Iskandar)

6 Zeus (Salim)

7 Blue Eyed Boy (T Krisna)

8 Ace Harbour (Juglall)

9 Merchant Marine (Placais)

Margins and time: 33/4, 13/4, 1, hd, 41/2, 31/4, hd, 1 (1:00.77)

