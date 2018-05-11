Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST AND PRACTICE)
1 Sun Fei (CC Wong) *
2 Crazy Wins (N Jugall)
3 Theagenesofthasos (V Duric)
4 Able Pins (M Kellady) 1,000m/blinkers
5 Muscle Beach (P Dellorto)
6 Makanani (O Placais)
7 Fifth Command Flag (N Nurshahril ) blinkers off
8 Chariots Of Fire (C Grylls) 1,000m/vet
Margins and time: 1, 11/4, 1/2, 33/4, 13/4, shd, 3/4(1min 01.25sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Skywalk (Duric) *
2 Royal Ruler (Juglall) *
3 Mokastar (B Vorster) *
4 Mr Exchequer (J Powell)
5 Caorunn (Kellady)
6 Blue Danube (CK Ng)
7 Despacito (M Rodd)
8 Good News (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1, shd, 21/4, shd, 21/4, 13/4, 31/2 (1:00.68)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Batte Of Troy (Wong) *
2 Chocolats (Powell) *
3 Bengal Lancer (Rodd) *
4 One Force (Vorster)
5 Lim's Dashing (G Boss)
6 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)
7 Friendship
8 Secret Win (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, shd, 11/4, hd, 111/4, 20 (1:01.21)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Katagas (Placais) *
2 Shaqraa (Powell)
3 Columbus (Dellorto)
4 Justice Smart (S Noh)
5 Billy Mojo (Grylls)
6 Elite Silencer (Rodd)
Margins and time: 2, 1, 2, 61/4, 6 (1:00.59)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Saint Lincoln (Kellady) *
2 Petite Voix (G Boss) *
3 Ground Attack (Vorster)
4 Beautiful Day (Wong)
5 Board Walk (Juglall)
6 Arc Raider (Powell)
7 Saint Charles (Dellorto)
8 Lady Counsel (Placais)
Margins and time: 1, 31/4, 1/2, ns, 1/2, 4, 31/2 (1:00.76)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Pennywise (Juglall)
2 Streetwise (Vorster)
3 Gold Strike (Rodd)
4 Miss Portman (Duric)
5 Antarco (T See)
6 Remarkable Empire (M Zaki)
7 Secondwave (TH Koh)
8 Love Me Tender (Boss)
Margins and time: Shd, 11/2, 9, nk, 13/4, 13/4, 1 (1:01.88)
