Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 11, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST AND PRACTICE)

1 Sun Fei (CC Wong) *

2 Crazy Wins (N Jugall)

3 Theagenesofthasos (V Duric)

4 Able Pins (M Kellady) 1,000m/blinkers

5 Muscle Beach (P Dellorto)

6 Makanani (O Placais)

Racing

Filibuster is raring to go again

7 Fifth Command Flag (N Nurshahril ) blinkers off

8 Chariots Of Fire (C Grylls) 1,000m/vet

Margins and time: 1, 11/4, 1/2, 33/4, 13/4, shd, 3/4(1min 01.25sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Skywalk (Duric) *

2 Royal Ruler (Juglall) *

3 Mokastar (B Vorster) *

4 Mr Exchequer (J Powell)

5 Caorunn (Kellady)

6 Blue Danube (CK Ng)

7 Despacito (M Rodd)

8 Good News (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1, shd, 21/4, shd, 21/4, 13/4, 31/2 (1:00.68)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Batte Of Troy (Wong) *

2 Chocolats (Powell) *

3 Bengal Lancer (Rodd) *

4 One Force (Vorster)

5 Lim's Dashing (G Boss)

6 Mighty Emperor (T Krisna)

7 Friendship

8 Secret Win (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, shd, 11/4, hd, 111/4, 20 (1:01.21)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Katagas (Placais) *

2 Shaqraa (Powell)

3 Columbus (Dellorto)

4 Justice Smart (S Noh)

5 Billy Mojo (Grylls)

6 Elite Silencer (Rodd)

Margins and time: 2, 1, 2, 61/4, 6 (1:00.59)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Saint Lincoln (Kellady) *

2 Petite Voix (G Boss) *

3 Ground Attack (Vorster)

4 Beautiful Day (Wong)

5 Board Walk (Juglall)

6 Arc Raider (Powell)

7 Saint Charles (Dellorto)

8 Lady Counsel (Placais)

Margins and time: 1, 31/4, 1/2, ns, 1/2, 4, 31/2 (1:00.76)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Pennywise (Juglall)

2 Streetwise (Vorster)

3 Gold Strike (Rodd)

4 Miss Portman (Duric)

5 Antarco (T See)

6 Remarkable Empire (M Zaki)

7 Secondwave (TH Koh)

8 Love Me Tender (Boss)

Margins and time: Shd, 11/2, 9, nk, 13/4, 13/4, 1 (1:01.88)

