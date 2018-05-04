Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Desert Fox (I Saifudin) 1,000m/vet
2 Big Regards (N Hanafi) 1,000m/vet
3 Elite Power (V Duric) bleeder
4 Lim's Keyway, 1,000m/blinkers
5 Speedy Demon (O Placais) starting stall
6 Miss Dusty (M Rodd) starting stall
Margins and time: 1/2, ns, 81/2, 1, 1 (1min 05.76sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Oculist (R Curatolo) newcomer *
2 Southern Man, starting stall
3 Aabir (MM Firdaus) blinkers-pacifiers
4 Catch The Tiger (J Powell) blinkers
5 Taro San (S Noh) newcomer
6 Wilde Ryker (N Juglall) blinkers
7 Morning Turf (WH Kok) newcomer
Margins and time: 3/4, *d, 1, 11/4, ns, 31/2 (1:01.26)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Filibuster (Rodd) *
2 Majestic Moments (Juglall)
3 Splinter (Vorster)
4 Lord O'Reilly (Curatolo)
5 Major Tom (Hanafi)
6 Gold Faith (Placais)
7 Lim's Archer (C Grylls)
Margins and time: 13/4, shd, 1, 21/4, 21/4, 11/4 (1:00.37)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Bengal Lancer (Rodd) *
2 Good Catch (Juglall) *
3 Yulong Xiong *u (Curatolo)
4 Basilisk (Placais)
5 Lucky Master
Margins and time: 3/4, 13/4, 1/2, nk (1:01.51)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Hooga Net (Juglall) *
2 Nova Vocal (Grylls) *
3 Greatballs Of Fire (Rodd) *
4 Eastern Victory (P Dellorto)
5 Jupiter Dragon (Placais)
6 Hippo Prospero
7 Secondwave (TH Koh)
8 The One (A Munro)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 11/2, 1, 21/2, 51/4, 11 (1:02.65)
