Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials

May 04, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Desert Fox (I Saifudin) 1,000m/vet

2 Big Regards (N Hanafi) 1,000m/vet

3 Elite Power (V Duric) bleeder

4 Lim's Keyway, 1,000m/blinkers

5 Speedy Demon (O Placais) starting stall

6 Miss Dusty (M Rodd) starting stall

Margins and time: 1/2, ns, 81/2, 1, 1 (1min 05.76sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Oculist (R Curatolo) newcomer *

2 Southern Man, starting stall

3 Aabir (MM Firdaus) blinkers-pacifiers

4 Catch The Tiger (J Powell) blinkers

5 Taro San (S Noh) newcomer

6 Wilde Ryker (N Juglall) blinkers

7 Morning Turf (WH Kok) newcomer

Margins and time: 3/4, *d, 1, 11/4, ns, 31/2 (1:01.26)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Filibuster (Rodd) *

2 Majestic Moments (Juglall)

3 Splinter (Vorster)

4 Lord O'Reilly (Curatolo)

5 Major Tom (Hanafi)

6 Gold Faith (Placais)

7 Lim's Archer (C Grylls)

Margins and time: 13/4, shd, 1, 21/4, 21/4, 11/4 (1:00.37)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Bengal Lancer (Rodd) *

2 Good Catch (Juglall) *

3 Yulong Xiong *u (Curatolo)

4 Basilisk (Placais)

5 Lucky Master

Margins and time: 3/4, 13/4, 1/2, nk (1:01.51)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Hooga Net (Juglall) *

2 Nova Vocal (Grylls) *

3 Greatballs Of Fire (Rodd) *

4 Eastern Victory (P Dellorto)

5 Jupiter Dragon (Placais)

6 Hippo Prospero

7 Secondwave (TH Koh)

8 The One (A Munro)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1/2, 11/2, 1, 21/2, 51/4, 11 (1:02.65)

