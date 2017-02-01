Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results
Kranji barrier trials
TRIAL 1
1 Webster (D Beasley)
Time: 1min 03.82sec.
TRIAL 2
1 Black Mamba (O Placais)
2 Lizaz (V Duric)
3 Kokoni (I Amirul)
4 Allez (M Nunes)
5 Third Rock (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: 1, ns, 2½, ¾ (1:03.96).
TRIAL 3
1 Miss Elysium (H Syafiq)
2 Mr Miura (I Saifudin)
3 Elite Silencer (M Rodd)
4 Alphanova (Duric)
5 Oliver (Beasley)
6 Risky Rockefeller (Placais)
7 Lady Iffraaj (R Shafiq)
Margins and time: 2, ¾, 5, 3, 12¼, 36¼ (1:05.07).
TRIAL 4
1 Born To Fly
2 Charlies Missile (Placais)
3 Von Krumm (M Kellady)
4 Lim's Dashing (Beasley)
5 Millennium's Rule (Duric)
6 Taramea (Amirul)
Margins and time: 1¾, shd, nk, 1, ½ (1:03.81).
TRIAL 5
1 Panache (Syafiq)
2 Kate's Keeper (Amirul)
3 Satellite Power (T See)
4 Pratt Street (Z Zuriman)
5 Brilliant One (Duric)
6 Castle Queen (A Munro)
Margins and time: 2, shd, ½, 3½, 6¼ (1:02.57).
TRIAL 6
1 Red Duke (Duric)
2 Darci's Boy (Zuriman)
3 Morales (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 River Gold (B Woodworth)
5 Baymax (T See)
6 Lim's Blast (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, 3, ¾, 1½, ¾ (1:04.10).