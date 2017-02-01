Racing

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results

Born To Fly winning Trial 4 yesterday at Kranji.

Kranji barrier trials

Feb 01, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Webster (D Beasley)

Time: 1min 03.82sec.

TRIAL 2

1 Black Mamba (O Placais)

2 Lizaz (V Duric)

3 Kokoni (I Amirul)

4 Allez (M Nunes)

5 Third Rock (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: 1, ns, 2½, ¾ (1:03.96).

TRIAL 3

1 Miss Elysium (H Syafiq)

2 Mr Miura (I Saifudin)

3 Elite Silencer (M Rodd)

4 Alphanova (Duric)

5 Oliver (Beasley)

6 Risky Rockefeller (Placais)

7 Lady Iffraaj (R Shafiq)

Margins and time: 2, ¾, 5, 3, 12¼, 36¼ (1:05.07).

TRIAL 4

1 Born To Fly

2 Charlies Missile (Placais)

3 Von Krumm (M Kellady)

4 Lim's Dashing (Beasley)

5 Millennium's Rule (Duric)

6 Taramea (Amirul)

Margins and time: 1¾, shd, nk, 1, ½ (1:03.81).

TRIAL 5

1 Panache (Syafiq)

2 Kate's Keeper (Amirul)

3 Satellite Power (T See)

4 Pratt Street (Z Zuriman)

5 Brilliant One (Duric)

6 Castle Queen (A Munro)

Margins and time: 2, shd, ½, 3½, 6¼ (1:02.57).

TRIAL 6

1 Red Duke (Duric)

2 Darci's Boy (Zuriman)

3 Morales (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 River Gold (B Woodworth)

5 Baymax (T See)

6 Lim's Blast (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, 3, ¾, 1½, ¾ (1:04.10).