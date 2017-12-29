Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Sahara Eagle (D Moor) blinkers *

2 Yulong Fast Steed (M Rodd) newcomer *

3 Born To Be King (J Powell) blinkers

4 Evil Wesley (V Duric) blinkers-pacifiers

5 Greatballs Of Fire (1,000m/vet

6 Lim's Elusive, 1,000m/vet

7 Magic Emperor (M Kellady) pacifiers

8 Keep The Justice (E Aslam) blinkers-pacifiers

Margins and time: 1, ¾, 3, 2¼, 8¾, 2, 8¾ (1min 01.39sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Mokastar (N Juglall) *

2 White Chin (Moor) *

3 Hermano Menor (K A'Isisuhairi) *

4 Certainly (Rodd)

5 Smart Racer (S Shafrizal)

6 Elite General

7 Gol Goal (Powell)

8 Lim's Sincere

Margins and time: Nk, hd, 2¾, 1, 4½, 1, ¾ (1:01.94)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Power (B Vorster) *

2 Chocante (Powell) *

7 Introit (O Placais)

3 Knight Wager (Shafrizal)

4 Eclipse Splash (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Uncle Lucky (Juglall)

6 Gold City (Rodd)

0 Super Warrior (T See) broke down at home turn

Margins and time: ½, 1½, ½, ½, 4½, 1¾ (1:00.96)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 One Kinabalu (Powell) *

2 Red Symphony (Vorster) *

3 Basilisk (Placais)

4 Orchard Road (See)

5 Clokey (Rodd)

6 Bringer Of War (N Hanafi)

7 El Camino (S Noh)

8 Red Claw (CS Chin)

Margins and time: Nk, 4, 1½, 3¾, nk, 2¾, 2¼ (1:02.25)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Wooden Heart (Vorster) *

2 Auspicious Day (Z Zuriman) *

3 Around The World (Placais)

4 Quetzal (See)

5 Six Empire (Aslam)

6 Roman Wells (Rodd)

7 Lim's Bullet

Margins and time: 1½, nk, hd, 2¼, nk, 7¼ (1:02.26)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Trigamy (Noh) *

2 Master Banger (I Saifudin)

3 River Fortune (Placais)

4 What's New (Rodd)

5 Istana (A Munro)

6 Happy Buffalo (A'Isisuhairi)

7 Snip

8 Fighting Warrior (B Woodworth)

9 Nicator (See)

Margins and time: 1¾, ½, 5¾, hd, hd, 6¼, ¾, 10½ (1:02.62)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Toobigtofail (Woodworth)

2 Larson (V Duric)

3 Giorgio (See)

4 Dune Saga (Chin)

5 Tauros (Rodd) 9 Lim's Warrior (Juglall)

6 Prince Alexander (Placais)

7 Lim's Keyway (Vorster)

8 King Of Household (CK Ng)

Margins and time: Nk, 2, 3, hd, 1, ¾, shd, 15½ (1:03.24)