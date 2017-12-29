Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results
Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Sahara Eagle (D Moor) blinkers *
2 Yulong Fast Steed (M Rodd) newcomer *
3 Born To Be King (J Powell) blinkers
4 Evil Wesley (V Duric) blinkers-pacifiers
5 Greatballs Of Fire (1,000m/vet
6 Lim's Elusive, 1,000m/vet
7 Magic Emperor (M Kellady) pacifiers
8 Keep The Justice (E Aslam) blinkers-pacifiers
Margins and time: 1, ¾, 3, 2¼, 8¾, 2, 8¾ (1min 01.39sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Mokastar (N Juglall) *
2 White Chin (Moor) *
3 Hermano Menor (K A'Isisuhairi) *
4 Certainly (Rodd)
5 Smart Racer (S Shafrizal)
6 Elite General
7 Gol Goal (Powell)
8 Lim's Sincere
Margins and time: Nk, hd, 2¾, 1, 4½, 1, ¾ (1:01.94)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Power (B Vorster) *
2 Chocante (Powell) *
7 Introit (O Placais)
3 Knight Wager (Shafrizal)
4 Eclipse Splash (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Uncle Lucky (Juglall)
6 Gold City (Rodd)
0 Super Warrior (T See) broke down at home turn
Margins and time: ½, 1½, ½, ½, 4½, 1¾ (1:00.96)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 One Kinabalu (Powell) *
2 Red Symphony (Vorster) *
3 Basilisk (Placais)
4 Orchard Road (See)
5 Clokey (Rodd)
6 Bringer Of War (N Hanafi)
7 El Camino (S Noh)
8 Red Claw (CS Chin)
Margins and time: Nk, 4, 1½, 3¾, nk, 2¾, 2¼ (1:02.25)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Wooden Heart (Vorster) *
2 Auspicious Day (Z Zuriman) *
3 Around The World (Placais)
4 Quetzal (See)
5 Six Empire (Aslam)
6 Roman Wells (Rodd)
7 Lim's Bullet
Margins and time: 1½, nk, hd, 2¼, nk, 7¼ (1:02.26)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Trigamy (Noh) *
2 Master Banger (I Saifudin)
3 River Fortune (Placais)
4 What's New (Rodd)
5 Istana (A Munro)
6 Happy Buffalo (A'Isisuhairi)
7 Snip
8 Fighting Warrior (B Woodworth)
9 Nicator (See)
Margins and time: 1¾, ½, 5¾, hd, hd, 6¼, ¾, 10½ (1:02.62)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Toobigtofail (Woodworth)
2 Larson (V Duric)
3 Giorgio (See)
4 Dune Saga (Chin)
5 Tauros (Rodd) 9 Lim's Warrior (Juglall)
6 Prince Alexander (Placais)
7 Lim's Keyway (Vorster)
8 King Of Household (CK Ng)
Margins and time: Nk, 2, 3, hd, 1, ¾, shd, 15½ (1:03.24)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now