Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Baffert (M Rodd) blinkers H
2 Mr Colin (D Moor) blinkers H
3 Stunning Cat (J Powell) blinkers H
4 Ferocious (B Woodworth) starting stall
5 Gallant Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) starting stall
6 Big Wave (R Curatolo) pacifiers
7 Wild Bee (CK Ng) blinkers-pacifiersMargins and time: Shd, ¾, 2, 5¼, 1¼, 4¼ (1min 00.33sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Nowyousee (N Juglall) H
2 Super Denman (B Vorster)
3 Imperial Falls (Rodd) blinkers
4 Mr Exchequer (M Kellady)
5 Hangman (V Duric)
6 O'Reilly Dancer (Powell)
7 Rock Eagle
Margins and time: 8½, 1, ¾, ½, 3¼, ½ (59.51sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Be Bee (J Powell) H
2 Darci Charmer (M Rodd) H
3 Blue Danube (CK Ng)
4 Hero I Am (M Kellady)
5 Darc Bounty (C Grylls)
6 Oxbow Sun (CC Wong)
7 Shoqeet (V Duric)
8 One Rar (A Munro)
9 Dragon Fury
Margins and time: Shd, 1½, hd, hd, 2, 4¼, 6¼, 4½ (1:00.69)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Terms Of Reference (Vorster) H
2 Mr Luck (Wong) H
3 Nepean (Powell) H
4 Brahma Circus (Duric)
5 Black Swan
6 Longhu (Kellady)
7 Cambridge (Rodd)
8 Mighty Emperor (N Juglall)
9 Lim's Showcase (G Boss)
Margins and time: Hd, 1¼, ns, 1¾, 2¾, 2, 3½, 5¾ (1:00.70)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Elite Beast (Rodd) H
2 O'What A Feeling (Kellady) H
3 Moritz Eclipse H
4 Northern Sun (Wong)
5 Farees (Powell)
6 Yulong Holy Flying (Grylls)
7 Fuego (Y Salim)
8 Keep Winning (R Curatolo)
9 Lim's Dashing (Boss)
10 Gallant Heights (T See)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, ½,1, 4, ¾, 2½, 2½, 4 (1:02.15)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Dream Big (S Shafrizal) H
2 Pomp (Ng)
3 Bring Me Joy (Curatolo)
4 Cape Lincoln (Powell)
5 Ace Harbour (Vorster)
6 Silver Power (Grylls)
7 Ball And Chain (Juglall)
8 Anghiari (M Ewe)
9 Deadline Day (O Placais)
Margins and time:½, hd, 1, 1, hd, ¾, 1¼, 3¾ (1:02.17)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Most Favorite (Kellady) H
2 Million Round (B Woodworth) H
3 Imperial Falls (Shafrizal)
4 War Story
5 Lord O'Reilly (Curatolo)
6 Overseer (Powell)
7 Zahir (N Zyrul)
8 Urban Legend (Grylls)
9 Mystic Pride
Margins and time: 1¼, 3, 2¾, shd, 1½, 1¾, 8¾, 8½ (1:00.93)
