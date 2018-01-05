Racing

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trials results

Jan 05, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Baffert (M Rodd) blinkers H

2 Mr Colin (D Moor) blinkers H

3 Stunning Cat (J Powell) blinkers H

4 Ferocious (B Woodworth) starting stall

5 Gallant Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) starting stall

6 Big Wave (R Curatolo) pacifiers

7 Wild Bee (CK Ng) blinkers-pacifiersMargins and time: Shd, ¾, 2, 5¼, 1¼, 4¼ (1min 00.33sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Nowyousee (N Juglall) H

2 Super Denman (B Vorster)

3 Imperial Falls (Rodd) blinkers

4 Mr Exchequer (M Kellady)

5 Hangman (V Duric)

6 O'Reilly Dancer (Powell)

7 Rock Eagle

Margins and time: 8½, 1, ¾, ½, 3¼, ½ (59.51sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Be Bee (J Powell) H

2 Darci Charmer (M Rodd) H

3 Blue Danube (CK Ng)

4 Hero I Am (M Kellady)

5 Darc Bounty (C Grylls)

6 Oxbow Sun (CC Wong)

7 Shoqeet (V Duric)

8 One Rar (A Munro)

9 Dragon Fury

Margins and time: Shd, 1½, hd, hd, 2, 4¼, 6¼, 4½ (1:00.69)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Terms Of Reference (Vorster) H

2 Mr Luck (Wong) H

3 Nepean (Powell) H

4 Brahma Circus (Duric)

5 Black Swan

6 Longhu (Kellady)

7 Cambridge (Rodd)

8 Mighty Emperor (N Juglall)

9 Lim's Showcase (G Boss)

Margins and time: Hd, 1¼, ns, 1¾, 2¾, 2, 3½, 5¾ (1:00.70)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Elite Beast (Rodd) H

2 O'What A Feeling (Kellady) H

3 Moritz Eclipse H

4 Northern Sun (Wong)

5 Farees (Powell)

6 Yulong Holy Flying (Grylls)

7 Fuego (Y Salim)

8 Keep Winning (R Curatolo)

9 Lim's Dashing (Boss)

10 Gallant Heights (T See)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, ½,1, 4, ¾, 2½, 2½, 4 (1:02.15)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Dream Big (S Shafrizal) H

2 Pomp (Ng)

3 Bring Me Joy (Curatolo)

4 Cape Lincoln (Powell)

5 Ace Harbour (Vorster)

6 Silver Power (Grylls)

7 Ball And Chain (Juglall)

8 Anghiari (M Ewe)

9 Deadline Day (O Placais)

Margins and time:½, hd, 1, 1, hd, ¾, 1¼, 3¾ (1:02.17)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Most Favorite (Kellady) H

2 Million Round (B Woodworth) H

3 Imperial Falls (Shafrizal)

4 War Story

5 Lord O'Reilly (Curatolo)

6 Overseer (Powell)

7 Zahir (N Zyrul)

8 Urban Legend (Grylls)

9 Mystic Pride

Margins and time: 1¼, 3, 2¾, shd, 1½, 1¾, 8¾, 8½ (1:00.93)

