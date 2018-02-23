Yesterday's Kranji Barrier Trials results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Happy Buffalo, 1,000m/blinkers
2 Everybody Happy (WH Kok) newcomer
3 Call It, starting stall
4 Kennedy (S Noh) 1,000/vet/pacifiers
5 Qingdao (N Hanafi) bleeder
Margins and time: 3, ns, 4, ½ (1min 04.96sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Golden Sword (M Rodd) *
2 Macarthur (V Duric)
3 Yulong Xiong Hu (R Curatolo)
4 Rafaello (N Juglall)
5 Arctic Flow (K A'Isisuhairi)
6 Arhat (A Munro)
7 Easter Mate (Kok)
8 Raise No Doubt (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: ¾, ns, 1, shd, hd, 1, ½ (1:02.28)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Captain Jamie (Juglall) *
2 Baffert (Rodd) *
3 Heracross (Saifudin)
4 King Louis (Vorster)
5 Only Win (Munro)
6 Master Miner (E Aslam)
7 Showar (Kok)
8 Lim's Revent
Margins and time: 3¾, 1, 1½, hd, shd, ½, 2¼ (1:01.04)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Master Of Malibu (Juglall) *
2 Ottawa (O Placais)
3 Arc Triumph (C Grylls)
4 Charger (Munro)
5 Super Denman (Vorster)
6 Elite Beast (Rodd)
7 Happy Baby (Curatolo)
8 Pegasus Junior (Noh)
Margins and time: 4¼, hd, hd, 1½, 1½, nk, 1½ (1:00.70)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Falkirk Lead (Munro)
2 Gold City (Rodd)
3 Silent Boss (Juglall)
4 Amistad (Curatolo)
5 Elite Warrior
6 Conservation (Duric)
7 D'Don (Saifudin)
8 Cavatina (CC Wong)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, hd, hd, hd, 1½, 5½ (1:02.81)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Zac Kasa *
2 Lord O'Reilly (Curatolo)
3 Arc Raider (Placais)
4 Tiger Force (Vorster)
5 Metaphor (Saifudin)
6 Alamak (Duric)
Margins and time: 4¾, ½, hd, 2, 3¼ (1:01.80)
