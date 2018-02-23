Racing

Yesterday's Kranji Barrier Trials results

Feb 23, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Happy Buffalo, 1,000m/blinkers

2 Everybody Happy (WH Kok) newcomer

3 Call It, starting stall

4 Kennedy (S Noh) 1,000/vet/pacifiers

5 Qingdao (N Hanafi) bleeder

Margins and time: 3, ns, 4, ½ (1min 04.96sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Golden Sword (M Rodd) *

2 Macarthur (V Duric)

3 Yulong Xiong Hu (R Curatolo)

4 Rafaello (N Juglall)

5 Arctic Flow (K A'Isisuhairi)

6 Arhat (A Munro)

7 Easter Mate (Kok)

8 Raise No Doubt (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: ¾, ns, 1, shd, hd, 1, ½ (1:02.28)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Captain Jamie (Juglall) *

2 Baffert (Rodd) *

3 Heracross (Saifudin)

4 King Louis (Vorster)

5 Only Win (Munro)

6 Master Miner (E Aslam)

7 Showar (Kok)

8 Lim's Revent

Margins and time: 3¾, 1, 1½, hd, shd, ½, 2¼ (1:01.04)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Master Of Malibu (Juglall) *

2 Ottawa (O Placais)

3 Arc Triumph (C Grylls)

4 Charger (Munro)

5 Super Denman (Vorster)

6 Elite Beast (Rodd)

7 Happy Baby (Curatolo)

8 Pegasus Junior (Noh)

Margins and time: 4¼, hd, hd, 1½, 1½, nk, 1½ (1:00.70)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Falkirk Lead (Munro)

2 Gold City (Rodd)

3 Silent Boss (Juglall)

4 Amistad (Curatolo)

5 Elite Warrior

6 Conservation (Duric)

7 D'Don (Saifudin)

8 Cavatina (CC Wong)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, hd, hd, hd, 1½, 5½ (1:02.81)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Zac Kasa *

2 Lord O'Reilly (Curatolo)

3 Arc Raider (Placais)

4 Tiger Force (Vorster)

5 Metaphor (Saifudin)

6 Alamak (Duric)

Margins and time: 4¾, ½, hd, 2, 3¼ (1:01.80)

