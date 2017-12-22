Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Last-start winner Be Bee (No. 4) worked very well yesterday morning.

S GRAY

Libeccio/Heng Kingdom 42.2, Eddie Gray/Really Capable 38.9, Letitgo/Desting Knight 389, Raise No Doubt/Al Green 39.6, The Dodger/Lord Ascot 37.1, Lim's Master/Aurora Australis 35.6, Taichi Belt/Precious Gem 36.8, Billy Britain/Tembusu Estrela 36.9, Darc Bounty 39.4, Grey Gatsby 37.3, Zulu Warrior 39.9, Gangnam Classic 40.4, Enthuse 37.2, Unconquered 40 and Bayu 40.5.

L KHOO

Kubera's Chief 41.7, Always There 41 and Yulong Xiong Hu 39.7.

J PETERS

Dreamweaver 35.4.

D KOK

Dontlookdownonme/Fragrance Empire 36.2, All My Eye/Walters Bay 35.8, Yulong Xiong Yin 41.2, Glamorous 35.8 and Speedy Dragon 35.7.

KS TAN

Gold Customer 39.7, Himalaya Dragon 35.4, Best Wishes/Centurion 35.8, Golden Mile 39.4, Country Boss 40.1 and General Conatus 42.7.

S BAERTSCHIGER

Be Bee (Kellady)/Montaigne 39.2, Ladrone (Kellady) 39.3, Chocolats 38.7, Kiss Your Song/Land Below D Wind 38.8, Mr Exchequer/Solaris Spectrum 38.1, Country Warrior 39.7 and Royal Guard (Kellady) barrier/40.8.

M CLEMENTS

Siam Gemstone 41.9, Areion 38.3 and Imperial March/Bastion 38.4.

S BURRIDGE

Hemano Menor/Moritz Eclipse 36.3 and Chalaza canter/44.3.

T KIESER

Supersonicsurprise 33.8 and Yourstokeep 35.8.

J O'HARA

Satellite Fighter 41.1, Satellite Prince (T See) 38.4, Quetzal (See) 37.6, Super Warrior 41.2 and D'Don 38.6.

D FREEDMAN

Mr Spielberg/Excellency 35.7, Katagas 34.8, Cerdan 35.7, Valbuena 37.8 and Kings Ryker 36.2.

HK TAN

Crazy Dream 40.1 and Good People 36.9.

J SAIMEE

Lady Counsel 40.6.

R LE GRANGE

Captain Jaime (N Juglall)/Elusive Emperor (T Krisna) 36.1.