Yesterday's Kranji gallops

Apr 20, 2018 12:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED AT KRANJI ON TUESDAY

RACE 1:

Kubera's Chief * (Z Zuriman) 39.4.

RACE 2:

Gridiron * 35.8. Military Chairman (G Boss) 38.1. Poet's Ryker (I Amiurl) 42.2.

RACE 3:

Ghost (Z Zuriman) 38.7. First Choice * 37.3.

Target completing an easy back-to-back double last time out on April 6.
Don De La Vega's the Target

RACE 4:

Excalibur * 38.3. Public Confidence 39.9. Italian Master * (I Saifudin) 42.2.

RACE 5:

Mr Mosa (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.7. Sahaba * 40.4. The Odds 38.7. Lim's Zoom * (MM Firdaus) canter/pace work.

RACE 6:

Song To The Moon * (G Boss) 36.3. Blue Danube (A Munro) 37.3.

RACE 7:

Ottawa (R Curatolo) 37.8. Heracles * 36.2.

RACE 8:

Satellite Warrior (G Boss) 39.8. Golden Thunder * 36.2.

Withdrawals for Singapore races

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TUESDAY KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Yellow Jade Horse
RACE 4: Merchant Marine
RACE 7: Sahara Eagle, Lucky Tiger and Gold Faith
RACE8: Pennsylvania and Lim's Bullet

