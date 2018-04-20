Yesterday's Kranji gallops
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED AT KRANJI ON TUESDAY
RACE 1:
Kubera's Chief * (Z Zuriman) 39.4.
RACE 2:
Gridiron * 35.8. Military Chairman (G Boss) 38.1. Poet's Ryker (I Amiurl) 42.2.
RACE 3:
Ghost (Z Zuriman) 38.7. First Choice * 37.3.
RACE 4:
Excalibur * 38.3. Public Confidence 39.9. Italian Master * (I Saifudin) 42.2.
RACE 5:
Mr Mosa (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.7. Sahaba * 40.4. The Odds 38.7. Lim's Zoom * (MM Firdaus) canter/pace work.
RACE 6:
Song To The Moon * (G Boss) 36.3. Blue Danube (A Munro) 37.3.
RACE 7:
Ottawa (R Curatolo) 37.8. Heracles * 36.2.
RACE 8:
Satellite Warrior (G Boss) 39.8. Golden Thunder * 36.2.
Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TUESDAY KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Yellow Jade Horse
RACE 4: Merchant Marine
RACE 7: Sahara Eagle, Lucky Tiger and Gold Faith
RACE8: Pennsylvania and Lim's Bullet
