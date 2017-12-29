Yesterday's Kranji gallops by Monday's runners

E-mail this article

RACE 1: Rum N Raisins (E Aslam) 39.7. River Golden * (M Rodd) 38.3.

RACE 2: Lonhro Gold * (Rodd) 36.1.

RACE 3: Magic Wand * (B Vorster) pace work. Supermart (CC Wong) 36.1.

RACE 4: Obstacle Free (N Hanafi) 35.1. Thoth Warrior (A Munro) 40.4.

RACE 5: Super Dan (M Ewe) canter/38.2. Energizer canter/40.1. Hippo Ventura (WS Chan) pace work. Big Regards (CK Ng) canter/40.8.

RACE 6: Elite Invincible * (R Zawari) 35.7. Autumn Rush 40.4. Siglap Bird canter/39.1.

RACE 7: Ares * (Rodd) 38.7.

Wednesday: Classified (N Juglall) barrier/36.3.

RACE 8: Amazing Man * and Prime Turf (C Grylls) 38.7 together. Cai Poh Wang (O Placais) canter/37.5. Carnelian * (M Zaki) 36.6.

RACE 9 (NEW YEAR CUP): Wimbledon * 38.7. Spanish Bay * 38.1. Distinctive Darci * (Grylls) 37.3. Skywalk * (D Moor) 40.5.

RACE 10: Imperial Falls 36.9. Lucky Giant (B Woodworth) 38.1.

RACE 11: Kingsman * (V Duric) 35.7.