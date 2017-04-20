Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
Yesterday's trackwork from Kranji
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Alan (V Duric) canter/38.5. Elhaame (I Saifudin) 36.7. Shaqraa 37.7. Best Jade (M Nunes) 39.5. Pretty Elusive (R Shafiq) 38.1.
RACE 2: Julius Caesar (Duric) 41.6. One Kinabalu 44.9. Black Swan (K A'Isisuhairi) 44.2. Funkadelic 41.3. Smiddy Byrne (M Kellady) 37.7. Miss Elysium canter/38.4. Sun Hancock (M Zaki) 37.3.
RACE 3: One Rar 39.9. Zeus 36.3.
RACE 4: Qingdao 37.7. Jacks Secret 36.7. Shabbat canter/36.4. Yu Long Emperor canter/36.4. Matsuribayashi 37.3.
RACE 5: Cactus Jack 44.8. Risky Rockefeller (TH Koh) 43.6. Duty First (Powell) 37.9. Asprey (Shafiq) 37.8. The Jeuneyman 35.5. Rum N Raisins 39.8.
RACE 6: Hee's Forte (Duric) 41.8. Kaiser Bright 35.1. Metaphor gallop. Captain Classique (E Aslam) pace work. Jack Of Hearts 37.3.
RACE 7: Keen Dragon 37.2. Effortless (Powell) 40.3. Rusty Brown 41.3. Lim's Casino (D Beasley) 41.4. Pop Gems canter/36.4. O'Reilly Bay 37.1. Swift 40.6.
RACE 8: Clutha Lad (M Nunes) canter/40.8. Knight Spirit (Koh) canter/36.4. Dragon G (Beasley) canter/43.2. Viva Joe Strummer (O Chavez) canter/36.3. Key On Kodiac 38.7. Super Buffalo 39.6. Speedy Warrior (Nunes) 40.4. Happy Joy (Aslam) 42.2. Grand Paris (Saifudin) canter/36.4.
RACE 9: Laser Storm (Beasley) 36.8. Famous Artist (CC Wong) 37.4. Grand Cross (Duric) 39.4. Divided House 36.3. Constant Justice (Nunes) 37.4. Brahma Circus 43.8. Guilty Pleasures (Kellady) 37.5.
RACE 10: Jubilation 40.3. Lim's Bullet pace work. Golden Mission (Aslam) 38.4.
RACE 11: Champagne Rein 38.1. Northern Boss 39.9. Fine Choice 37.8. Life Is Gamble 39.2.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 5: Mighty Emperor (N Juglall) 42.3. Super Joe (B Vorster) 41.6. Verbal Link (Vorster) 38.6.
RACE 7: Cadet (Juglall) 42.3.
RACE 8: Situation (Vorster) 40.6.
RACE 9: Barnato (Juglall) 37.2.