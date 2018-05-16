Yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

OPEN 2 YO - 1,000M:

Giant Killing 36.7. Good Luck Charm (V Duric) 38.8. Jupiter Dragon (O Placais) 36.7. King Zoustar (G Boss) 37.2. Maestro 39.7. Makkem Lad 41.1. My Big Boss 37.4.

MONDAY: Drone * 37.4. Ace's Wild (M Kellady) 37.6. Pennywise (N Juglall) 37.1. Streetwise (B Vorster) 37.3.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,400M:

Oxbow Sun (CC Wong) canter/37.7.

Supernova (N Zyrul) 38.8. Mr Clint * (C Grylls) 34.8. Stunning Cat (M Kellady) 38.7. Bengal Lancer * (M Rodd) 39.9. Crazy Times 38.4. Mr Hanks * (A Munro) 37.4. Crazy Dreams pace work. Turf Champion 36.2. Kate's Keeper barrier/36.7.

MONDAY: Mr Exchequer 37.6. Darci Charmer 37.5. Lim's Magic * (Boss) 41.2. The Wind 35.9.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,400M:

Lucky Stride 39.9. On Electric Avenue (Powell) 38.7. Colchester 36.9. Chocolats * (Kellady) 38.4. Black Jade * (Placais) 37.4. Satellite Winner (Boss) 40.4. Bandido 37.2. Super Dynasty * (Grylls) 35. Life Is Gamble 37.5.

MONDAY: Lim's Royal * 35.5.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:

Alamosa Express (Duric) 36.6. Justice Smart (S Noh) 45. Yaya Papaya * 38.8. Classified 37.8. Destroyer Eclipse * (Munro) 38.5. Farees (Powell) 38.5. Come And Take All * (A Collett) 38.8. Star Empire 44.6. Country Boss * (Wong) 39.5. Katagas 36.8. Muscle Beach (I Azhar) canter/41.8. Nova Classic 40.8.

MONDAY: Arr Flair 40.3. Lizaz (I Amirul) 39.9.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600M:

Mettlesome * 39.7. Pioneer Step (Y Salim) 45.4. Panache * 38.4. Casey * (Kellady) 38.9. Big Banker (Noh) 41.2. Falkirk Lead 39.1.

MONDAY: Justice Lass 38.4. Lim's Hunter (WH Kok) 38.4. Casey 45.2.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Rum N Raisins (T See) pace work. Nova Vocal * 38.5. Savage Storm 41.6. Amazing Man 45. Black Quail (Grylls) 39.6. Ocean Master (Azhar) 38.6. War Citi 38.8. Prince Ferdinand 41.1. Sun Seeker (Wong) canter/37.7. Joyous (TH Koh) 38.8.

MONDAY: Maidanz Beauty 37.3. Master Of Malibu * (Vorster) 35.4. Board Walk (Juglall) 35.4.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:

New Sensation (Powell) 44.5. Pennsylvania 37.5. Seventh Heaven (Placais) 37.1. Three Lions (M Ewe) 41.9. Race For Fame canter/39.5. Speedy Nancho 38.8. Lincoln Fame 39.1. Foresto * (Duric) 35.4. Skydance Eclipse 38.1. Lim's Rhythm * (Grylls) 38.6. Phuket 38.2. Ma You Cai 42.1.

MONDAY: All My Eye (Salim) 42.8. Ace Harbour (Juglall) 36.6. Call It (Kok) 38.1. Poet's Ryker (Amirul) 37.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Military Might * (Duric) 40.7. Million Round canter/37.6. Turquoise Son 41.8. Kubera's Chief * (Alysha) 35.7. Evertrust (B Woodworth) 35.8. Hippo Ventura 42.9.

MONDAY: Golden States (Vorster) 36.6. Magic Paint * 38.1. Hippo Ventura 44.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Kiss Your Song * (Kellady) 44.1. D'Great Star (Ewe) 41.9. Conatus G * (Wong) 39.5. Aabir (Duric) 38.6. Clarton Treasure (Azhar) 41.1. King Warrior (Z Zuriman) 35.7. Smooth Operator * (Zuriman) 38.8. Fifth Command Flag 40.1.

MONDAY: Ground Attack * (Vorster) 35.4.