Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Top Banana gallop.
RACE 2: Bebop gallop. Ball And Chain 38.1. Gingerman 37.2. Super Power 37.5.
RACE 3: Gold Faith H canter/38.3.
RACE 4: Grand Canyon (O Placais) 39.8. Around The World * (Placais) 37.6.
RACE 5: Kaiser Bright * (M Zaki) 38.9.
RACE 7: Matsuribayashi (D David) gallop.
RACE 8: Himalaya Dragon (A Munro) 41.4. Julius Caesar (P Dellorto) 38.2.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Gold Mosa (I Saifudin) 43.5. Kubera's Chief (Z Zuriman) gallop. Dicaprio (M Ewe) canter/41.6. Hee's Forte 41.2. Born A Fighter pace work. Muscular Dragon (Placais) 43.8. Raptor * 37.5. Lucky Boy * 37.4. Golden Jade 35.2.
RACE 2: Elite Conqueror * (C Grylls) canter/36.1. King Of War gallop. Qingdao 37.4. Three Lions (Ewe) 35.9. Race For Fame (Grylls) 35.6.
RACE 3: Chairman * (J Powell) 37.9. Guilty Pleasures * (M Kellady) 37.8. Dee Dee D'Or * canter/40.3. Show Far Show Good * (V Duric) 37.9. Squire Osbaldeston (Grylls) 40.2. Easter Mate * 36.8. Murrayfield * (Duric) 38.3.
RACE 4: Mediator (Y Salim) 42.4. Elena Of Avalor (K Toh) 38.1. Chocante (Powell) 37.8. Rin Tin Tin pace work. Golden Fatkid (Munro) 40.4. Power Ranger 41.3.
RACE 5: Muscular Sprinter (Powell) 37.9. Ocean General 39.9. Super Dan (Ewe) canter/39.4. Let's Talk Now 34.9. American Sniper (Munro) 41.4. Evertrust canter/44.3. Million Round (Saifudin) 37.6. Margaux (David) 36.3. Sacred Crown 34.9. Urban Legend 36.2.
RACE 6: On Electric Avenue * (Kellady) 37.8. Noble Liaison * 39.8. Pioneer Step * (Salim) 42.4. Kate's Keeper (Duric) 43.8. Kokoni (Grylls) 38.9. Danzeb (Placais) 43.3. Millennium's Rule * 39.8.
RACE 7: Peace Wanted 38.4. Yulong Holy Flying * 35.8. Alrina (N Hanafi) 36.3. Battle Plan 35.6. Elite Emperor (M Zaki) 34.6. Walters Bay * (Ewe) 44.2. Pure White (Zaki) 35.4.
RACE 8: Clutha Lad canter/37.4. Mongolian Chief 36.6. Galaxy Express canter/37.1. Red Rackham (CC Wong) canter/39.6. Red Riding Wood 40.3. Toobigtofail 38.9. Archer Company canter/38.3. Zahir (Grylls) canter/38.3.
RACE 9: Hoshiko * (WS Chan) 40.3. Pure Justice * (CK Ng) 35.8. Premier Fighter 37.6. Stock Broker (Toh) 43.8. Nowyousee * (N Juglall) 37.8. Host The Nation (S John) 39.4. Haytham * (Hanafi) 37.9.
RACE 10: Ancient Warrior * (R Zawari) 35.8. Dusseldolf * (Powell) 37.9. Fortune Six (Salim) 42.4. Hidden Promise * (Duric) 36.3. Athena * (Rodd) 37.1. Brother Wind (E Aslam) 37.6. Really Capable * (David) 39.8. In Bocca Al Lupo (M Jailani) 42.4.
