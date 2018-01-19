Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON TUESDAY
RACE 1: Obstacles Free (MM Firdaus) 34.6.
RACE 2: Elite Kingdom * (R Zawari) 36.7. Eddie Gray * (G Boss) 38.3.
RACE 3: Billy Britain 37.4. Spur Me On 39.4. Jacks Secret * (CK Ng) 36.3.
RACE 4: King Stead 38.6. Vesontio * (M Rodd) 41.8.
RACE 5: Justice Light (V Duric) 34.5. Himalaya Dragon * (CC Wong) canter/37.8. En Civil canter/36.4. Crazy Times (I Saifudin) 39.9. Elite General (Firdaus) 37.8. The Cosmos * (Zawari) 35.3.
RACE 6: Kashan (Ng) 36.9. Shabbat 44.2.
RACE 7: Siam Sapphire * 36.6. Unconquered 40.4. Elite Power * (G Boss) 33.8. Melting Point * (Rodd) 44.6. Northern Sun H (Wong) canter/36.3. Alamosa Express * (Zawari) 33.8. Pure Justice * (Zawari) 36.5.
RACE 8: Flash One (Saifudin) 39.4. Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul) b/36.7.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 6: Super Dan (M Ewe) 38.
RACE 9: Viviano (V Duric) 34.5.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now