Yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1:

Alrina (MM Firdaus) 39.8. Darci's Boy 37.9. Power Warrior *.(I Azhar) 36.6. Zahir (V Duric) 38.6.

RACE 2:

Kranji Gold 39.6. Gallant Eclipse (Grylls) 39.2. Bounceback Ability (A Munro) 37.3.

Cracking Tottie *.(M Rodd) 37.6.

RACE 3:

The Golden Goat *.38.6. Pacific Pearl 38.4.

RACE 4:

Enhancement (Grylls) 37.7. Super Dan 37.2.

RACE 5:

Matsuribayashi 37.9. Big Regards *.(Duric) 39.8.

RACE 6:

Wira Sakti (Azhar) 38.8. Abebe (Powell) 38.3. Overseer (M Kellady) 38.3. Elite Rocket (Grylls) 36.6.

RACE 7:

Mighty Kenny *.(Juglall) 37.3. Brahma Circus 39.2.

RACE 8:

Montaigne (Kellady) 37.4. Q Nine Million 43.3.

RACE 9:

Tales Of Summer *.37.6. Unconquered (CC Wong)/pace work. Mr Hanks (Duric) 40.3. Lim's Blast *.39.8 Charger *.37.2.

RACE 10:

Gran Torino *.(Placais) 37.7. Augustano *.(Boss) 38.8. Star Genius (MM Firdaus) 34.6. Baffert (Rodd) 38.1. Swedish Memories 38.1.

RACE 11:

Lim's Ripple (Aslam) 39.2. Per Incharge *.(Duric) 41.3. Reine Dasher *.38.6. Born To Be King *.(Powell) 37.4. Bangkok Boy *.(Wong) 37.1. West North Hill (TH Koh) 42.4. Dreamer Legend (Grylls) 37.3.