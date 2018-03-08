Yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1:
Alrina (MM Firdaus) 39.8. Darci's Boy 37.9. Power Warrior *.(I Azhar) 36.6. Zahir (V Duric) 38.6.
RACE 2:
Kranji Gold 39.6. Gallant Eclipse (Grylls) 39.2. Bounceback Ability (A Munro) 37.3.
Cracking Tottie *.(M Rodd) 37.6.
RACE 3:
The Golden Goat *.38.6. Pacific Pearl 38.4.
RACE 4:
Enhancement (Grylls) 37.7. Super Dan 37.2.
RACE 5:
Matsuribayashi 37.9. Big Regards *.(Duric) 39.8.
RACE 6:
Wira Sakti (Azhar) 38.8. Abebe (Powell) 38.3. Overseer (M Kellady) 38.3. Elite Rocket (Grylls) 36.6.
RACE 7:
Mighty Kenny *.(Juglall) 37.3. Brahma Circus 39.2.
RACE 8:
Montaigne (Kellady) 37.4. Q Nine Million 43.3.
RACE 9:
Tales Of Summer *.37.6. Unconquered (CC Wong)/pace work. Mr Hanks (Duric) 40.3. Lim's Blast *.39.8 Charger *.37.2.
RACE 10:
Gran Torino *.(Placais) 37.7. Augustano *.(Boss) 38.8. Star Genius (MM Firdaus) 34.6. Baffert (Rodd) 38.1. Swedish Memories 38.1.
RACE 11:
Lim's Ripple (Aslam) 39.2. Per Incharge *.(Duric) 41.3. Reine Dasher *.38.6. Born To Be King *.(Powell) 37.4. Bangkok Boy *.(Wong) 37.1. West North Hill (TH Koh) 42.4. Dreamer Legend (Grylls) 37.3.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now