Yesterday's Kranji trial results

Nov 03, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT & PRACTICE)

1 Magic Wand (M Nunes)

2 Clokey, Ort

3 Avengers Hero (O Placais) Ort

Margins and time: 2, 3 (1min 00.49sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Captain Jamie (N Juglall) 1,000m/shadow roll *

2 Top Note (S John) blinkers off/1,000m/vet

3 Battle Sun (CC Wong) newcomer

4 Elite General, starting stall

5 Webster, 1,000m/blinkers

6 Tauboss (Y Salim) blinkers

7 B'Nevagivup (S Noh) pacifiers

8 Lim's Pershing, blinkers

Margins and time: 8¾, ns, ns, ½, ½, hd, ½ (1:00.91)

TRIAL 3 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Zac Ace (Juglall) *

2 My Money (I Saifudin) 1,000m/vet

3 Cracking Tottie (C Gryllsudin) pacifiers

4 New Sensation (Powell)

5 Strategic Jester (Noh) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Arc Triumph (A Munro) 1,000m/vet

7 Infantry Eclipse (K A'isisuhairi) blinkers/pacifiers

Margins and time: 1, ¾, shd, hd, shd, nk (1:01.34)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Faaltless (Powell) *

2 Poseidon (Grylls) *

3 Emperor's Banquet (B Vorster) *

4 Wimbledon (V Duric) *

5 Aramco (G Boss) *

6 Spanish Bay (P Dellorto)

7 Perfect P (Juglall)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, hd, nk, 6, 1½ (59.92sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Majestic Moments (Vorster) *

2 Secret Mission (E Aslam) *

3 Super Warrior

4 Mighty Kenny (Juglall)

5 Brahma Circus (Dellorto)

6 Classified (Grylls)

7 Conilad

Margins and time: 1, 1, ½, hd, nk, 3½ (1:00.61)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Mr Fantastic (Vorster) *

2 Elusive Emperor (Juglall) *

3 Justice Smart (Noh) *

4 Chocolats (Powell) *

5 Lim's Elusive *

6 Ming's Man (Grylls)

7 Pegasus Royal (Dellorto)

8 Lim's Royal (Boss)

Margins and time: ¾, ½, 1¼, ½, 1½, 1, 1¾ (1:01.55)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Pratt Street (Powell) *

2 Southern Glory (Nunes) *

3 Master Of Malibu (Juglall)

4 King Louis (Vorster)

5 Lord Ascot (Grylls)

6 El Camino (Noh)

7 Orchard Road (T See)

Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, 1½, 6, 7½, 1¾ (1:00.71)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Denman (Vorster) *

2 Amazing Man (A'Isisuhairi) *

3 Iffragal (O Chavez) *

4 Only Win (Placais)

5 Sabik (Powell)

6 Ace Harbour (Juglall)

7 Dream Big (Boss)

Margins and time: ½, nk, 1¼, nk, 9¼, 1¼ (1:01.42)

TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)

1 Ateej (Chavez) *

2 Sattar (Vorster) *

3 Muscular Captain (Placais)

4 Beautiful Day (Wong)

5 Petite Victoire

 

6 Darci's Boy (Nunes)

7 Precious Gem (I Amirul)

Margins and time: Hd, 1¾, ½, 3, 5½, ½ (1:01.06)

