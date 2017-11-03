Yesterday's Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT & PRACTICE)
1 Magic Wand (M Nunes)
2 Clokey, Ort
3 Avengers Hero (O Placais) Ort
Margins and time: 2, 3 (1min 00.49sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST)
1 Captain Jamie (N Juglall) 1,000m/shadow roll *
2 Top Note (S John) blinkers off/1,000m/vet
3 Battle Sun (CC Wong) newcomer
4 Elite General, starting stall
5 Webster, 1,000m/blinkers
6 Tauboss (Y Salim) blinkers
7 B'Nevagivup (S Noh) pacifiers
8 Lim's Pershing, blinkers
Margins and time: 8¾, ns, ns, ½, ½, hd, ½ (1:00.91)
TRIAL 3 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Zac Ace (Juglall) *
2 My Money (I Saifudin) 1,000m/vet
3 Cracking Tottie (C Gryllsudin) pacifiers
4 New Sensation (Powell)
5 Strategic Jester (Noh) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Arc Triumph (A Munro) 1,000m/vet
7 Infantry Eclipse (K A'isisuhairi) blinkers/pacifiers
Margins and time: 1, ¾, shd, hd, shd, nk (1:01.34)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Faaltless (Powell) *
2 Poseidon (Grylls) *
3 Emperor's Banquet (B Vorster) *
4 Wimbledon (V Duric) *
5 Aramco (G Boss) *
6 Spanish Bay (P Dellorto)
7 Perfect P (Juglall)
Margins and time: 1¼, hd, hd, nk, 6, 1½ (59.92sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Majestic Moments (Vorster) *
2 Secret Mission (E Aslam) *
3 Super Warrior
4 Mighty Kenny (Juglall)
5 Brahma Circus (Dellorto)
6 Classified (Grylls)
7 Conilad
Margins and time: 1, 1, ½, hd, nk, 3½ (1:00.61)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Mr Fantastic (Vorster) *
2 Elusive Emperor (Juglall) *
3 Justice Smart (Noh) *
4 Chocolats (Powell) *
5 Lim's Elusive *
6 Ming's Man (Grylls)
7 Pegasus Royal (Dellorto)
8 Lim's Royal (Boss)
Margins and time: ¾, ½, 1¼, ½, 1½, 1, 1¾ (1:01.55)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Pratt Street (Powell) *
2 Southern Glory (Nunes) *
3 Master Of Malibu (Juglall)
4 King Louis (Vorster)
5 Lord Ascot (Grylls)
6 El Camino (Noh)
7 Orchard Road (T See)
Margins and time: 2¼, 1¾, 1½, 6, 7½, 1¾ (1:00.71)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Denman (Vorster) *
2 Amazing Man (A'Isisuhairi) *
3 Iffragal (O Chavez) *
4 Only Win (Placais)
5 Sabik (Powell)
6 Ace Harbour (Juglall)
7 Dream Big (Boss)
Margins and time: ½, nk, 1¼, nk, 9¼, 1¼ (1:01.42)
TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)
1 Ateej (Chavez) *
2 Sattar (Vorster) *
3 Muscular Captain (Placais)
4 Beautiful Day (Wong)
5 Petite Victoire
6 Darci's Boy (Nunes)
7 Precious Gem (I Amirul)
Margins and time: Hd, 1¾, ½, 3, 5½, ½ (1:01.06)