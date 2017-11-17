Racing

Yesterday's Kranji trial results

Nov 17, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Prince Ferdinand (CC Wong) blinkers *

2 Southern Man (C Grylls) starting stall *

3 Elite Power, newcomer

4 All My Eye (Y Salim) newcomer

5 Spirit Seven, pacifiers

6 Eclipse Flash (K A'Isisuhairi) starting stall

Rookie trainer Young Keah Yong
7 Evil Speedo (V Duric) blinkers-pacifiers

8 Magic Emperor (J Powell) blinkers

Margins and time: *d, 8¼, 2¼, hd, 2½, 14¼, 4¼ (1min 00.14sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Paperback Trooper (Duric) *

2 Yulong Xiongyin (M Ewe) newcomer

3 Silent Boss (G Boss) blinkers

4 Elite Invincible, newcomer

5 Orchard Road (T See)

6 Southern Dragon (WL Ho)

7 Battle Sun (Wong)

8 Duke Of Normandy (B Vorster)

Margins and time: ½, ½, ½, 3¼, nk, 2¼, 3 (1:00.24)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Conilad *

2 Olympian Eager (Duric) *

3 Terms Of Reference (Vorster) *

4 Darc Bounty (Boss)

5 The General (N Juglall)

6 Super Warrior

7 Ares (K Nuh)

8 Friendship (See)

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1, 1¼, ½, 2½, 9¼ (59.56sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Cadet (Juglall) *

2 Lim's Racer (Boss) *

3 Enthuse (Grylls) *

4 Iron Man (Vorster)

5 Gol Goal (Powell)

6 Fuego (Duric)

7 Elite Beast (M Rodd)

8 Sun Dream (Wong)

Margins and time: *d, 2, nk, 11¾, ½, shd, 8½ (59.83sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Man (Ho) *

2 Za'eem (O Chavez) *

3 Classic (O Placais) *

4 Trigamy (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Elite Takes All

6 Golden States (Juglall)

7 Satellite Prince (Grylls)

8 Autumn Rush (Boss)

9 Valerius (See)

Margins and time: ½, ns, 4½, ¾, nk, 6½, 1¾ (1:00.64)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Sun Empire (Wong) *

2 Greatballs Of Fire *

3 Parker (Duric) *

4 Only Win (Placais)

5 Born To Be King (Boss)

6 Silver Win Fortune (I Saifudin)

7 Mystic Pride

8 Snip (CS Chin)

9 Nicator (See)

Margins and time: Shd, nk, 1¼, ½, 3¼, 2¾, 1¾, 11¼ (1:00.85)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Raheeb (Chavez) *

2 White Truffle (Grylls)

3 Clokey

4 Amistaad (Wong)

5 Looks Good

6 Green Missile (Vorster)

7 Lim's Hunter (Boss)

8 Baymax (See)

9 The One (Duric)

Margins and time: 3, 2, 4½, ½, 2¼, 2, ½, 1¼ (1:00.60)

