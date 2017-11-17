Yesterday's Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Prince Ferdinand (CC Wong) blinkers *
2 Southern Man (C Grylls) starting stall *
3 Elite Power, newcomer
4 All My Eye (Y Salim) newcomer
5 Spirit Seven, pacifiers
6 Eclipse Flash (K A'Isisuhairi) starting stall
7 Evil Speedo (V Duric) blinkers-pacifiers
8 Magic Emperor (J Powell) blinkers
Margins and time: *d, 8¼, 2¼, hd, 2½, 14¼, 4¼ (1min 00.14sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Paperback Trooper (Duric) *
2 Yulong Xiongyin (M Ewe) newcomer
3 Silent Boss (G Boss) blinkers
4 Elite Invincible, newcomer
5 Orchard Road (T See)
6 Southern Dragon (WL Ho)
7 Battle Sun (Wong)
8 Duke Of Normandy (B Vorster)
Margins and time: ½, ½, ½, 3¼, nk, 2¼, 3 (1:00.24)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Conilad *
2 Olympian Eager (Duric) *
3 Terms Of Reference (Vorster) *
4 Darc Bounty (Boss)
5 The General (N Juglall)
6 Super Warrior
7 Ares (K Nuh)
8 Friendship (See)
Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1, 1¼, ½, 2½, 9¼ (59.56sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Cadet (Juglall) *
2 Lim's Racer (Boss) *
3 Enthuse (Grylls) *
4 Iron Man (Vorster)
5 Gol Goal (Powell)
6 Fuego (Duric)
7 Elite Beast (M Rodd)
8 Sun Dream (Wong)
Margins and time: *d, 2, nk, 11¾, ½, shd, 8½ (59.83sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Man (Ho) *
2 Za'eem (O Chavez) *
3 Classic (O Placais) *
4 Trigamy (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Elite Takes All
6 Golden States (Juglall)
7 Satellite Prince (Grylls)
8 Autumn Rush (Boss)
9 Valerius (See)
Margins and time: ½, ns, 4½, ¾, nk, 6½, 1¾ (1:00.64)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Sun Empire (Wong) *
2 Greatballs Of Fire *
3 Parker (Duric) *
4 Only Win (Placais)
5 Born To Be King (Boss)
6 Silver Win Fortune (I Saifudin)
7 Mystic Pride
8 Snip (CS Chin)
9 Nicator (See)
Margins and time: Shd, nk, 1¼, ½, 3¼, 2¾, 1¾, 11¼ (1:00.85)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Raheeb (Chavez) *
2 White Truffle (Grylls)
3 Clokey
4 Amistaad (Wong)
5 Looks Good
6 Green Missile (Vorster)
7 Lim's Hunter (Boss)
8 Baymax (See)
9 The One (Duric)
Margins and time: 3, 2, 4½, ½, 2¼, 2, ½, 1¼ (1:00.60)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now