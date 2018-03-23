Racing

Yesterday's Kranji trial results

Nowyousee (No. 4) proving too speedy in Trial 4, beating stablemates Captain Jamie (No. 1) and Tesoro Privado (No. 7) to make it a 1-2-3 for trainer Ricardo Le Grange.
Countofmontecristo (No. 7) finishing strongly to beat the leader Barnato in Trial 2 at Kranji yesterday morning. PHOTOS: STC
Mar 23, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Master (G Boss) *

2 Black Jade (R Curatolo) blinkers-pacifiers

3 Nova Vocal (C Grylls) blinkers *

4 Parker (N Zyrul)

5 Greatballs Of Fire (WH Kok)

6 Auspicious Ace

7 Country Quack

8 Tiger Force (B Vorster) blinkers

Margins and time: 11/2, hd, 31/4, 1, 3, 11/2, 81/2 (1min 01.07sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Countofmontecristo (M Rodd) *

2 Barnato (N Juglall) *

3 Aramco (J Powell) *

4 Chopin'sFantaisie (V Duric)

5 Kirks Ryker (Vorster)

6 Alibi (Boss)

7 Best Tothelign (M Kellady)

Margins and time:1/2, 31/2, 1, 1/2, ns, 1/2 (1:00.08)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Rafaello (Juglall) *

2 Tesoro Privado (Vorster) *

3 Skywalk (Duric) *

4 On Electric Avenue (Powell)

5 Blue Danube (P Dellorto)

6 Majestic Empress (T Krisna)

7 Dragon Fury (T See)

8 Dicton (Rodd)

Margins and time: 1, 2, 23/4, 1, hd, 51/4, 23/4 (1:00.51)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Nowyousee (Juglall) *

2 Captain Jamie (Curatolo) *

3 Mokastar (Vorster) *

4 Sun Dream (CC Wong)

5 Justice Lass (Rodd)

6 Arctic Flow (K A'Isisuhairi)

7 Sebastian Bach (Powell)

8 White Chin (Grylls)

Margins and time: 33/4, 31/4, 13/4, 11/2, hd, 13/4, 23/4 (1:00.40)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Zac Ace (Juglall) *

2 King Louis (Vorster) *

3 Mings Man (Zyrul)

4 Why Not (CS Chin)

5 Winning Cause (Krisna)

6 Key Success (Curatolo)

7 Urashima Taro (Rodd)

0 Nimitz (riderless/Kok still in the gate)

Margins and time: 3/4, shd, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 2 (1:01.86)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Gold Strike (Rodd)

2 Sun Force (Wong)

3 Golden Rooster (Duric)

4 Dragon High

5 Keep Winning (Curatolo)

6 I Am The Boss (Powell)

7 Kennedy (A'Isisuhairi)

8 Perfect Girl

Margins and time: * d, 3/4, 11/2, 2, 4, 1/2, 61/4 (1:02.95)

