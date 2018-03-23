Yesterday's Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Master (G Boss) *
2 Black Jade (R Curatolo) blinkers-pacifiers
3 Nova Vocal (C Grylls) blinkers *
4 Parker (N Zyrul)
5 Greatballs Of Fire (WH Kok)
6 Auspicious Ace
7 Country Quack
8 Tiger Force (B Vorster) blinkers
Margins and time: 11/2, hd, 31/4, 1, 3, 11/2, 81/2 (1min 01.07sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Countofmontecristo (M Rodd) *
2 Barnato (N Juglall) *
3 Aramco (J Powell) *
4 Chopin'sFantaisie (V Duric)
5 Kirks Ryker (Vorster)
6 Alibi (Boss)
7 Best Tothelign (M Kellady)
Margins and time:1/2, 31/2, 1, 1/2, ns, 1/2 (1:00.08)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Rafaello (Juglall) *
2 Tesoro Privado (Vorster) *
3 Skywalk (Duric) *
4 On Electric Avenue (Powell)
5 Blue Danube (P Dellorto)
6 Majestic Empress (T Krisna)
7 Dragon Fury (T See)
8 Dicton (Rodd)
Margins and time: 1, 2, 23/4, 1, hd, 51/4, 23/4 (1:00.51)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Nowyousee (Juglall) *
2 Captain Jamie (Curatolo) *
3 Mokastar (Vorster) *
4 Sun Dream (CC Wong)
5 Justice Lass (Rodd)
6 Arctic Flow (K A'Isisuhairi)
7 Sebastian Bach (Powell)
8 White Chin (Grylls)
Margins and time: 33/4, 31/4, 13/4, 11/2, hd, 13/4, 23/4 (1:00.40)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Zac Ace (Juglall) *
2 King Louis (Vorster) *
3 Mings Man (Zyrul)
4 Why Not (CS Chin)
5 Winning Cause (Krisna)
6 Key Success (Curatolo)
7 Urashima Taro (Rodd)
0 Nimitz (riderless/Kok still in the gate)
Margins and time: 3/4, shd, 1/2, 1/2, shd, 3/4, 2 (1:01.86)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Gold Strike (Rodd)
2 Sun Force (Wong)
3 Golden Rooster (Duric)
4 Dragon High
5 Keep Winning (Curatolo)
6 I Am The Boss (Powell)
7 Kennedy (A'Isisuhairi)
8 Perfect Girl
Margins and time: * d, 3/4, 11/2, 2, 4, 1/2, 61/4 (1:02.95)
