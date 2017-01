Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur results

RACE 1:

1ST 10 SIXDAY SEVENNIGHT ($24-$11) 2ND 1 LIM'S MISSION ($7) 3RD 3 POWERFUL FIGHTER ($20) 4TH 11 VALENTINE BABY

Forecast $18. Place Forecast (1-10) $6, (3-10) $84, (1-3) $62. Tierce $1450. Trio $212. Quartet No winner ($1084 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1601.

RACE 2:

1ST 5 ENDURANCE ($154-$33) 2ND 9 NO NONSENSE ($9) 3RD 3 SWISS BANK ($9) 4TH 12 SURPRISE SURPRISE

Forecast $252. Place Forecast (5-9) $48, (3-5) $37, (3-9) $11. Tierce $4092. Trio $210. Quartet No winner ($2426 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $649.

RACE 3:

1ST 9 BIG ROLE ($15-$9) 2ND 6 BUKIT SUBANG ($19) 3RD 8 FAST RICH ($27) 4th 11 Kaiser

Forecast $52. Place Forecast (6-9) $25, (8-9) $37, (6-8) $67. Tierce $954. Trio $211. Quartet No winner ($4964 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $3038.

RACE 4:

1ST 2 IMMORTALITY ($16-$7) 2ND 8 TAFFETAS ($11) 3RD 11 ROYAL EXPLORER ($9) 4TH 5 MOGAN'S PRIDE

Forecast $15. Place Forecast (2-8) $6, (2-11) $8, (8-11) $13. Tierce $114. Trio $38. Quartet $1789. Quadro $132.

Scratching: 1 Segar The Best.

RACE 5:

1ST 3 MR DREYFUSS ($53-$12) 2ND 10 SALAHADDIN ($53) 3RD 12 NO MONEY NO TALK ($19) 4TH 7 ELEGENT

Forecast $753. Place Forecast (3-10) $166, (3-12) $12, (10-12) $109. Tierce $10871. Trio $2463. Quartet No winner ($1056 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($3542 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 6:

1ST 8 D'GREAT LEGION ($19-$7) 2ND 2 PICASSO ($5.10) 3RD 3 RUSH-MORE ($11) 4TH 10 PANDA BOMB

Forecast $7. Place Forecast (2-8) $4, (3-8) $8, (2-3) $9. Tierce $59. Trio $12. Quartet $112. Quadro $23.

RACE 7:

1ST 7 VOLCANIC GENERAL ($58-$16) 2ND 4 TRUSON ($8) 2ND 11 REBEL FURY ($33) 4TH 5 MR ARMSTRONG

Forecast (4-7) $33, (7-11) $133. Place Forecast (4-7) $22, (7-11) $53, (4-11) $65. Tierce (7-4-11) $1133, (7-11-4) $850. Trio $383. Quartet (7-11-4-5) No winner ($2268 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $3064.

RACE 8:

1ST 4 SUPER FIVE ($10-$6) 2ND 1 THE OMEGA MAN ($5.10) 3RD 2 GHOST EMPEROR ($18) 4TH 7 Q NINE MAX

Forecast $6. Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (2-4) $7, (1-2) $9. Tierce $65. Trio $22. Quartet $408. Quadro $48.

Scratching: 3 Glory Age.

RACE 9:

1ST 6 GREENSTONE ($11-$5.10) 2ND 7 KISS ME ($12) 3RD 11 WONDERFUL SURPRISE ($36) 4TH 12 POLO TYCOON

Forecast $20. Place Forecast (6-7) $9, (6-11) $21, (7-11) $41. Tierce $582. Trio $129. Quartet $588. Quadro $152.