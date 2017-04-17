Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 5 Rise Up The Rank ($38-$10)

2nd 15 Kim Salute ($16)

3rd 7 Will Be Better ($26)

4th 4 Mystic Warrior Forecast $249. Place Forecast (5-15) $79, (5-7) $118, (7-15) $45. Tierce $2589. Trio $2000. Quartet No winner ($2030 Jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2464.

Scratching: 13 Bull And Bear

RACE 2

1st 8 Golden Dragon ($120-$28)

2nd 2 Lucky Sixtysix ($11)

3rd 6 Claim ($30)

4th 1 Little Lion Forecast $172. Place Forecast (2-8) $33, (6-8) $106, (2-6) $38. Tierce $6885. Trio $629. Quartet No winner ($4382 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1421.

Scratching: 15 Q Nine Mac

RACE 3

1st 6 Badcoe ($12-$7)

2nd 2 Captain Jazz ($37)

3rd 3 Lucky Dapper ($6)

4th 1 High Troja Forecast $71. Place Forecast (2-6) $24, (3-6) $8, (2-3) $37. Tierce $386.

Trio $110. Quartet $2870. Quadro $277.

Scratching: 13 Oriental Spirit

RACE 4

1st 13 Champagne Rose ($228-$61)

2nd 8 Dragon Walk ($26)

3rd 10 Bail Out ($14)

4th 11 Happy Amigo Forecast $624. Place Forecast (8-13) $131, (10-13) $157, (8-10) $57. Tierce No winner ($14038 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $1995. Quartet No winner ($1000 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2826 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 5

1st 12 Panda Bomb ($10-$5.10)

2nd 2 Tidal Wave ($32)

3rd 3 Clip The Ticket ($13)

4th 7 Totality Forecast $70. Place Forecast (2-12) $26, (3-12) $9, (2-3) $40. Tierce $669.

Trio $92. Quartet No winner ($3008 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $608.

Scratchings: 15 Mogan's Pride, 16 Satellite King, 17 Good Mummy

RACE 6

1st 5 Listen ($33-$11)

2nd 3 Volcanic General ($8)

3rd 1 Truson ($12)

4th 8 Sea World Forecast $21. Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (1-5) $25, (1-3) $12. Tierce $237.

Trio $34. Quartet $805. Quadro $37.

Scratchings: 17 Ghost Hana, 18 Pachelbel's Canon

RACE 7

1st 5 Kabali ($15-$6)

2nd 12 Ageless ($11)

3rd 1 D'Great Surprise ($71)

4th 3 Just Vital Forecast $18. Place Forecast (5-12) $9, (1-5) $56, (1-12) $95. Tierce $892.

Trio $404. Quartet No winner ($696 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $786.

Scratchings: 17 Klever Warrior, 18 Conquistador, 19 Silver Man

RACE 8

1st 1 D'Great Conqueror ($29-$9)

2nd 9 The Millionaire ($15)

3rd 2 Showboy ($5.10)

3rd 13 Perfect Pearl ($25)

Forecast $142. Place Forecast (1-9) $37, (1-2) $2.50, (1-13) $26, (2-9) $5, (9-13) $32, (2-13) $15. Tierce (1-9-2) $414, (1-9-13) $1408. Trio (1-2-9) $31, (1-9-13) $2733.

Quartet No winner ($2420 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2818 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 5 Ghost Emperor, 8 Battle Horse

RACE 9

1st 4 Wellington Hammer ($44-$12)

2nd 15 Value Of Justice ($15)

3rd 8 Gentleman ($11)

4th 1 Fast Rich Forecast $257. Place Forecast (4-15) $93, (4-8) $44, (8-15) $73. Tierce $2167. Trio $320. Quartet $4163. Quadro $347.

Scratchings: 6 Celeritas, 16 Red Sapphire

RACE 10

1st 3 Russell The Crowe ($26-$10)

2nd 1 Talisman ($10)

3rd 6 Birralee Road ($31)

4th 5 Gold Kids Forecast $31. Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (3-6) $47, (1-6) $59. Tierce $2046.

Trio $274. Quartet No winner ($830 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $262.

Scratchings: 15 Polo Boy, 16 Eclipse Star

Kuala Lumpur Race 11 was abandoned due to adverse weather condition.