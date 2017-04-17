Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Rise Up The Rank ($38-$10)
2nd 15 Kim Salute ($16)
3rd 7 Will Be Better ($26)
4th 4 Mystic Warrior Forecast $249. Place Forecast (5-15) $79, (5-7) $118, (7-15) $45. Tierce $2589. Trio $2000. Quartet No winner ($2030 Jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2464.
Scratching: 13 Bull And Bear
RACE 2
1st 8 Golden Dragon ($120-$28)
2nd 2 Lucky Sixtysix ($11)
3rd 6 Claim ($30)
4th 1 Little Lion Forecast $172. Place Forecast (2-8) $33, (6-8) $106, (2-6) $38. Tierce $6885. Trio $629. Quartet No winner ($4382 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1421.
Scratching: 15 Q Nine Mac
RACE 3
1st 6 Badcoe ($12-$7)
2nd 2 Captain Jazz ($37)
3rd 3 Lucky Dapper ($6)
4th 1 High Troja Forecast $71. Place Forecast (2-6) $24, (3-6) $8, (2-3) $37. Tierce $386.
Trio $110. Quartet $2870. Quadro $277.
Scratching: 13 Oriental Spirit
RACE 4
1st 13 Champagne Rose ($228-$61)
2nd 8 Dragon Walk ($26)
3rd 10 Bail Out ($14)
4th 11 Happy Amigo Forecast $624. Place Forecast (8-13) $131, (10-13) $157, (8-10) $57. Tierce No winner ($14038 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $1995. Quartet No winner ($1000 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2826 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 5
1st 12 Panda Bomb ($10-$5.10)
2nd 2 Tidal Wave ($32)
3rd 3 Clip The Ticket ($13)
4th 7 Totality Forecast $70. Place Forecast (2-12) $26, (3-12) $9, (2-3) $40. Tierce $669.
Trio $92. Quartet No winner ($3008 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $608.
Scratchings: 15 Mogan's Pride, 16 Satellite King, 17 Good Mummy
RACE 6
1st 5 Listen ($33-$11)
2nd 3 Volcanic General ($8)
3rd 1 Truson ($12)
4th 8 Sea World Forecast $21. Place Forecast (3-5) $13, (1-5) $25, (1-3) $12. Tierce $237.
Trio $34. Quartet $805. Quadro $37.
Scratchings: 17 Ghost Hana, 18 Pachelbel's Canon
RACE 7
1st 5 Kabali ($15-$6)
2nd 12 Ageless ($11)
3rd 1 D'Great Surprise ($71)
4th 3 Just Vital Forecast $18. Place Forecast (5-12) $9, (1-5) $56, (1-12) $95. Tierce $892.
Trio $404. Quartet No winner ($696 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $786.
Scratchings: 17 Klever Warrior, 18 Conquistador, 19 Silver Man
RACE 8
1st 1 D'Great Conqueror ($29-$9)
2nd 9 The Millionaire ($15)
3rd 2 Showboy ($5.10)
3rd 13 Perfect Pearl ($25)
Forecast $142. Place Forecast (1-9) $37, (1-2) $2.50, (1-13) $26, (2-9) $5, (9-13) $32, (2-13) $15. Tierce (1-9-2) $414, (1-9-13) $1408. Trio (1-2-9) $31, (1-9-13) $2733.
Quartet No winner ($2420 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2818 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 5 Ghost Emperor, 8 Battle Horse
RACE 9
1st 4 Wellington Hammer ($44-$12)
2nd 15 Value Of Justice ($15)
3rd 8 Gentleman ($11)
4th 1 Fast Rich Forecast $257. Place Forecast (4-15) $93, (4-8) $44, (8-15) $73. Tierce $2167. Trio $320. Quartet $4163. Quadro $347.
Scratchings: 6 Celeritas, 16 Red Sapphire
RACE 10
1st 3 Russell The Crowe ($26-$10)
2nd 1 Talisman ($10)
3rd 6 Birralee Road ($31)
4th 5 Gold Kids Forecast $31. Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (3-6) $47, (1-6) $59. Tierce $2046.
Trio $274. Quartet No winner ($830 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $262.
Scratchings: 15 Polo Boy, 16 Eclipse Star
Kuala Lumpur Race 11 was abandoned due to adverse weather condition.