Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 10 Winged Foot ($24-$9)

2nd 7 Mr Epic ($14)

3rd 1 Dekati ($16) 4th 2 Lim's Ranger

Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (7-10) $13, (1-10) $15, (1-7) $23. Tierce $927. Trio $146. Quartet $3522. Quadro $117.

Scratchings: 9 Super Good, 13 Salahaddin.

RACE 2

1st 2 Ami Eleven ($20-$7)

2nd 10 Rising Star ($13)

3rd 5 Bullish Luck ($25)

4th 4 Grand Show

Forecast $80. Place Forecast (2-10) $22, (2-5) $50, (5-10) $78. Tierce $990. Trio $282. Quartet No winner ($2688 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $666.

RACE 3

1st 3 Aud Dollar ($42-$18)

2nd 4 Lucky Dapper ($17)

3rd 1 Captain Jazz ($12)

4th 8 Wellington Hammer

Forecast $92. PlaceForecast (3-4) $30, (1-3) $21, (1-4) $14. Tierce $694.

Trio $97. Quartet $4229. Quadro $53.

RACE 4

1st 1 Russell The Crowe ($24-$9)

2nd 5 You Da One ($9)

3rd 3 Sacred Spin ($9)

4th 7 Elegent

Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (1-5) $13, (1-3) $9, (3-5) $9. Tierce $268. Trio $30.

Quartet $1025. Quadro $33.

Scratching: 4 One For All

RACE 5

1st 5 Battle Horse ($32-$14)

2nd 7 Lee Bank ($16)

3rd 3 Laus Deo ($28)

4th 4 The Millionaire

Forecast $148. PlaceForecast (5-7) $84, (3-5) $44, (3-7) $151. Tierce $5785.

Trio $608.

Quartet No winner ($1234 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $862.

Scratchings: 13 Bankers Call, 14 Beautiful Baby

RACE 6

1st 1 Indian Jade ($33-$13)

2nd 5 Mr Armstrong ($24)

3rd 2 Listen ($5.10)

4th 3 D'Great Conqueror

Forecast $123. Tierce $580. Trio $76. Quartet $1914. Quadro $32.

RACE 7

1st 2 Condado ($14-$7)

2nd 4 Magical Banker ($5.10)

3rd 7 Eclipse Force ($9)

4th 6 D'Great Opulent

Forecast $9. Tierce $92. Trio $25. Quartet $920. Quadro $82.

RACE 8

1st 8 Encosta Zone ($12-$5.10)

2nd 7 Remember Me ($6)

3rd 9 Arc Cara ($57)

4th 6 Blossoms Sequel

Forecast $15. PlaceForecast (7-8) $6, (8-9) $28, (7-9) $30. Tierce $628.

Trio $111. Quartet $2216. Quadro $205.

RACE 9

1st 7 Black Tristar ($28-$9)

2nd 4 Eastern Towkay ($11)

3rd 3 D'Great Surprise ($5.10)

4th 10 Bowen Boy

Forecast $49. PlaceForecast (4-7) $9, (3-7) $10, (3-4) $7. Tierce $191. Trio $21.

Quartet $1400. Quadro $179.