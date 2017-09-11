Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 10 Will Be Better ($16-$6) 2nd 5 Blademeister ($13) 3rd 3 D'Great Nimbus ($10) 4th 7 Mystic Warrior

Forecast $44. Place Forecast (5-10) $17, (3-10) $8, (3-5) $19. Tierce $219. Trio $37. Quartet $268. Quadro $37.

Scratchings: 13 Easy Ahead, 14 Ikto, 15 Teen Angel

RACE 2

1st 9 Super Bonus ($68-$20) 2nd 6 Guiltless ($5.10) 3rd 7 D'Great Wall ($14) 4th 2 Black Thorn

Forecast $71. Place Forecast (6-9) $17, (7-9) $20, (6-7) $10. Tierce $760. Trio $86. Quartet No winner ($702 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $162.

Scratchings: 1 Aloha, 5 Ollie Eagle

RACE 3

1st 2 D'Great Rich ($16-$7) 2nd 7 Splendor ($9) 3rd 12 Red Sapphire ($10) 4th 5 Smoothly

Forecast $27. Place Forecast (2-7) $13, (2-12) $8, (7-12) $17. Tierce $113. Trio $32. Quartet $143. Quadro $16.

Scratchings: 13 Chips, 14 Teddy Bear, 15 Sayang Me

RACE 4

1st 7 Uncle Polo ($139-$24) 2nd 10 Suntzu ($8) 3rd 4 Golden Dragon ($13) 4th 12 Super Joy

Forecast $154. Place Forecast (7-10) $23, (4-7) $95, (4-10) $6. Tierce $6807. Trio $584. Quartet No winner ($820 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2402.

Scratchings: 11 Jet Ace, 13 D'Great Battalion, 14 Joe Swiper

RACE 5

1st 1 Flying Ahead ($62-$15) 2nd 5 No Nonsense ($12) 3rd 8 Bernard's Fighter ($21) 4th 12 The Professional

Forecast $59. Place Forecast (1-5) $25, (1-8) $72, (5-8) $32. Tierce $3463. Trio $283. Quartet No winner ($1552 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2169.

RACE 6

1st 9 Swan Song ($29-$11) 2nd 1 Ami Eleven ($6) 3rd 5 Fledgeling ($12) 4th 3 D'Great Vulture

Forecast $72. Place Forecast (1-9) $17, (5-9) $9, (1-5) $12. Tierce $532. Trio $59. Quartet No winner ($2862 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $127.

RACE 7

1st 1 Sand Bank ($19-$8) 2nd 6 Kuttner ($11) 3rd 7 Tilsworth Mali ($9) 4th 4 Spade Of Ace

Forecast $145. Place Forecast (1-6) $44, (1-7) $13, (6-7) $63. Tierce $993. Trio $272. Quartet No winner ($5096 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $951.

Scratchings: 13 Ghost Affair, 14 Aussie Eagle

RACE 8

1st 9 Wow ($17-$7) 2nd 7 Righteo ($11) 3rd 2 Taffetas ($9) 4th 1 Flash Gift

Forecast $43. Place Forecast (7-9) $10, (2-9) $12, (2-7) $14. Tierce $124. Trio $22. Quartet $1185. Quadro $56.

Scratchings: 13 Keen Dragon, 14 Real Mean, 15 Tilsworth Frankie

RACE 9

1st 10 Lord Of Shanghai ($30-$9) 2nd 12 Flying Neko ($13) 3rd 6 Ideal Guide ($27) 4th 5 Gibraltar Park

Forecast $24. Place Forecast (10-12) $9, (6-10) $78, (6-12) $117. Tierce $1627. Trio $488. Quartet No winner ($696 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1429.

Scratchings: 13 Nova Eagle, 14 Picasso, 15 D'Great Eminence

RACE 10

1st 2 More Power ($15-$7) 2nd 1 Colin The Firth ($11) 3rd 9 Grand Show ($17) 4th 10 Birralee Road

Forecast $22. Place Forecast (1-2) $9, (2-9) $18, (1-9) $20. Tierce $325. Trio $56. Quartet No winner ($1482 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $124.

Scratchings: 4 Jubilation, 13 Good Mummy, 14 Charlies Missile

RACE 11

1st 9 Time After Time ($22-$9) 2nd 2 Lim's Charge ($10) 3rd 8 HK Dollar ($51) 4th 1 Just Duit

Forecast $29. Place Forecast (2-9) $7, (8-9) $81, (2-8) $105. Tierce $1162. Trio $271. Quartet No winner ($3728 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $1494.

Scratchings: 7 Jet Cosmo, 14 You Da One, 15 Civil Union