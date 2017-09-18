Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 7 Twodollarmuppet ($28-$9)

2nd 12 Sandy's Pride ($29)

3rd 3 Wenona's Legacy ($20)

4th 1 Gold Kids

Forecast $515 PlaceForecast (7-12) $64, (3-7) $48, (3-12) $52 Tierce $2019

Trio $464 Quartet No winner ($2734 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $511

RACE 2

1st 3 Remember Me ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Jeram Village ($15)

3rd 10 Greenstone ($20)

4th 9 Talisman

Forecast $92 PlaceForecast (3-5) $26, (3-10) $22, (5-10) $47 Tierce $668

Trio $105 Quartet $5953 Quadro $148

RACE 3

1st 1 Arc Cara ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Lika Tiger ($9)

3rd 6 Flying Darci ($5.10)

4th 2 Street Of London

Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (1-5) $5, (1-6) $3, (5-6) $8 Tierce $133 Trio $24

Quartet $375 Quadro $29

RACE 4

1st 3 Shellomada ($12-$6)

2nd 5 Hoffman ($6)

3rd 7 D'Great World ($10)

4th 9 HK Dollar

Forecast $14 PlaceForecast (3-5) $7, (3-7) $7, (5-7) $14 Tierce $49 Trio $14

Quartet $164

Quadro $46

Scratching: 13 D'Great Elegance

RACE 5

1st 5 Sea World ($15-$5.10)

2nd 8 En Lauder ($10)

3rd 3 Listen ($10)

4th 9 Fortunique

Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (5-8) $5, (3-5) $3, (3-8) $5 Tierce $126 Trio $34

Quartet $389 Quadro $120

RACE 6

1st 9 Satellite Boy ($76-$17)

2nd 5 Renminbi ($23)

3rd 3 D'Great Rich ($7)

4th 7 Scrat

Forecast $401 PlaceForecast (5-9) $40, (3-9) $12, (3-5) $22

Tierce $4053 Trio $370

Quartet No winner ($1094 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $865

Scratching: 6 Ideal Guide

RACE 7

1st 2 Colin The Firth ($14-$5.10)

2nd 1 D'Great Eminence ($7)

3rd 5 Keepitconfidential ($18)

4th 9 Common Sense

Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (1-2) $2.50, (2-5) $10, (1-5) $12 Tierce $115

Trio $34 Quartet $249 Quadro $51

Scratching: 7 Teddy Bear

RACE 8

1st 5 Germanic ($14-$9)

2nd 2 Alan ($5.10)

3rd 1 Immortality ($10)

4th 3 So The Thing

Forecast $17

PlaceForecast (2-5) $15, (1-5) $3, (1-2) $18

Tierce $340 Trio $132

Quartet $814

Quadro $156

Scratching: 10 Chips

RACE 9

1st 10 You Da One ($19-$6)

2nd 11 Mr Miura ($91)

3rd 12 Perfect Prize ($68)

4th 7 Booster

Forecast $580 PlaceForecast (10-11) $130, (10-12) $93, (11-12) $361

Tierce $4061 Trio $1820

Quartet No winner ($732 jackpot carried forward to next Penang's meeting on 23/9/17). Quadro $1148

Scratching: 2 Dominate