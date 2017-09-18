Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Twodollarmuppet ($28-$9)
2nd 12 Sandy's Pride ($29)
3rd 3 Wenona's Legacy ($20)
4th 1 Gold Kids
Forecast $515 PlaceForecast (7-12) $64, (3-7) $48, (3-12) $52 Tierce $2019
Trio $464 Quartet No winner ($2734 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $511
RACE 2
1st 3 Remember Me ($18-$7)
2nd 5 Jeram Village ($15)
3rd 10 Greenstone ($20)
4th 9 Talisman
Forecast $92 PlaceForecast (3-5) $26, (3-10) $22, (5-10) $47 Tierce $668
Trio $105 Quartet $5953 Quadro $148
RACE 3
1st 1 Arc Cara ($15-$7)
2nd 5 Lika Tiger ($9)
3rd 6 Flying Darci ($5.10)
4th 2 Street Of London
Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (1-5) $5, (1-6) $3, (5-6) $8 Tierce $133 Trio $24
Quartet $375 Quadro $29
RACE 4
1st 3 Shellomada ($12-$6)
2nd 5 Hoffman ($6)
3rd 7 D'Great World ($10)
4th 9 HK Dollar
Forecast $14 PlaceForecast (3-5) $7, (3-7) $7, (5-7) $14 Tierce $49 Trio $14
Quartet $164
Quadro $46
Scratching: 13 D'Great Elegance
RACE 5
1st 5 Sea World ($15-$5.10)
2nd 8 En Lauder ($10)
3rd 3 Listen ($10)
4th 9 Fortunique
Forecast $18 PlaceForecast (5-8) $5, (3-5) $3, (3-8) $5 Tierce $126 Trio $34
Quartet $389 Quadro $120
RACE 6
1st 9 Satellite Boy ($76-$17)
2nd 5 Renminbi ($23)
3rd 3 D'Great Rich ($7)
4th 7 Scrat
Forecast $401 PlaceForecast (5-9) $40, (3-9) $12, (3-5) $22
Tierce $4053 Trio $370
Quartet No winner ($1094 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $865
Scratching: 6 Ideal Guide
RACE 7
1st 2 Colin The Firth ($14-$5.10)
2nd 1 D'Great Eminence ($7)
3rd 5 Keepitconfidential ($18)
4th 9 Common Sense
Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (1-2) $2.50, (2-5) $10, (1-5) $12 Tierce $115
Trio $34 Quartet $249 Quadro $51
Scratching: 7 Teddy Bear
RACE 8
1st 5 Germanic ($14-$9)
2nd 2 Alan ($5.10)
3rd 1 Immortality ($10)
4th 3 So The Thing
Forecast $17
PlaceForecast (2-5) $15, (1-5) $3, (1-2) $18
Tierce $340 Trio $132
Quartet $814
Quadro $156
Scratching: 10 Chips
RACE 9
1st 10 You Da One ($19-$6)
2nd 11 Mr Miura ($91)
3rd 12 Perfect Prize ($68)
4th 7 Booster
Forecast $580 PlaceForecast (10-11) $130, (10-12) $93, (11-12) $361
Tierce $4061 Trio $1820
Quartet No winner ($732 jackpot carried forward to next Penang's meeting on 23/9/17). Quadro $1148
Scratching: 2 Dominate