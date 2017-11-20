Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Valentine Baby ($38-$11) 2nd 3 Red Eastern ($17) 3rd 4 Little Lion ($55) 4th 9 Crescendo Forecast $64 Place Forecast (1-3) $11, (1-4) $118, (3-4) $131 Tierce $2851 Trio $748 Quartet No winner ($10730 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $620 Scratchings: 13 Will Be Better, 14 Chinese Silhouette, 15 Karigara

RACE 2

1st 9 Reysha ($60-$17) 2nd 4 Eastern Towkay ($16) 3rd 5 Ollie Eagle ($6) 4th 2 Verglatica Forecast $90 Place Forecast (4-9) $17, (5-9) $24, (4-5) $16 Tierce $692 Trio $134 Quartet No winner ($13656 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $407 Scratchings: 6 Take A Bow, 10 D'Great Nimbus, 11 Zenzero

RACE 3

1st 1 Black Thorn ($11-$5.10) 2nd 3 Lucky Sixtysix ($10) 3rd 13 French Vintage ($20) 4th 9 Mr Connery Forecast $55 Place Forecast (1-3) $18, (1-13) $19, (3-13) $32 Tierce $1147 Trio $99 Quartet No winner ($22824 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $293 Scratchings: 7 JP Regis, 14 Megusto

RACE 4

1st 2 Rising Glory ($177-$37) 2nd 10 Good Deal ($5.10) 3rd 1 Shellomada ($8) 4th 12 Happy Eddington Forecast $135 Place Forecast (2-10) $36, (1-2) $54, (1-10) $11 Tierce $3936 Trio $649 Quartet $28571 Quadro $892 Scratchings: 7 Tarzan, 14 Takeaim

RACE 5

1st 6 Lisboa Star ($18-$6) 2nd 8 Pokemon Baby ($6) 3rd 5 Sangkuriang ($10) 4th 10 Sharon's Star Forecast $31 Place Forecast (6-8) $9, (5-6) $8, (5-8) $11 Tierce $323 Trio $49 Quartet $552 Quadro $115 Scratchings: 2 Sweeping Chance, 7 El Condor, 13 Herecomesmymoney

RACE 6

1st 8 Perfect Pearl ($18-$6) 2nd 3 Germanic ($7) 3rd 7 Magical Banker ($12) 4th 6 Ami Eleven Forecast $32 Place Forecast (3-8) $40, (7-8) $13, (3-7) $51 Tierce $1252 Trio $156 Quartet No winner ($772 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $313 Scratching: 13 Mozart Eclipse

RACE 7

1st 10 Kuttner ($219-$69) 2nd 8 Tiger Bay ($18) 3rd 1 Eclipse Dancer ($11) 4th 7 Spade Of Ace Forecast $568 Place Forecast (8-10) $139, (1-10) $59, (1-8) $16 Tierce No winner ($17526 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $490 Quartet No winner ($1892 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1738

RACE 8

1st 2 Roselli ($13-$5.10) 2nd 4 Remember Me ($10) 3rd 6 D'Buffalo Man ($12) 4th 7 Lord Of Shanghai Forecast $30 Place Forecast (2-4) $17, (2-6) $9, (4-6) $32 Tierce $433 Trio $86 Quartet $863 Quadro $59 Scratchings: 13 Real Mean, 14 High Troja

RACE 9

1st 9 Russell The Crowe ($23-$6) 2nd 8 More Power ($17) 3rd 5 D'Great Rich ($8) 4th 3 Lee Bank Forecast $59 Place Forecast (8-9) $14, (5-9) $12, (5-8) $20 Tierce $564 Trio $84 Quartet $936 Quadro $480 Scratching: 13 North Sky

RACE 10

1st 11 Elegent ($23-$9) 2nd 3 Blood Royal ($19) 3rd 2 Aussie Eagle ($5.10) 4th 5 Flying Ahead Forecast $37 Place Forecast (3-11) $12, (2-11) $11, (2-3) $15 Tierce $420 Trio $84 Quartet No winner ($622 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $312 Scratchings: 13 Swan Song, 14 Super Joy, 15 D'Great Elegance

RACE 11

1st 7 Paterson Road ($14-$5.10) 2nd 2 Barker Road Kid ($26) 3rd 5 Skyhawk ($36) 4th 9 Happy Family Forecast $69 Place Forecast (2-7) $42, (5-7) $58, (2-5) $185 Tierce $696 Trio $279 Quartet $946 Quadro $254 Scratching: 4 Lim's Mission