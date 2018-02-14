Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

METRO A - 1,200m: Captain Jazz 39. Tidal Wave 38.8. Stick Seeker 40. Showboy * 37.7. These Streets 43.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Saturday's Delight 42. Delta Wing barrier/35.3. Nova Ranger 40.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Jeram Village 38. Lisboa Star canter/40.8. I'm Coming Baby 42. Crazy Club pace work. D'Great Vulture canter/pace work. Winning Tango pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Platoon gallop. Chips * pace work. Eclipse Dancer gallop. US Dollar canter/41.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Marea Negro barrier/35.6. Just Duit 41.8. Ghost Affair canter/39.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Song Kid canter/pace work. Good Vibrations barrier/36.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Barker Road Kid/pace work. Buzz Man canter/40.8. Prince Nano canter/41.8. Will Be Better barrier/35.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Ausone barrier/35.3. Sandy Might canter/39.6. Ruffle The Ruffian pace work. D'Great Nimbus canter/pace work. Skyhawk gallop. Flying Ahead 41.6. French Vintage barrier/35.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Frances canter/41. Fly High 41.8. Prohibition pace work. Emperor Warrior barrier/36.2. Arlo 38.7.

MAIDEN - 1,200m: Ding Lik 42.8. Big Paris canter/38.7. Firepublicgame * 39.2. King Opera barrier/35.6. Happy Dayz 39.7. Orion canter/42.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,200m: D'Great Effort 43.6. Badcoe barrier/36. Browcow barrier/36.2. Metier Star canter/40. Rising Glory canter/pace work. Russell The Crowe 40.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Mozart Eclipse 42. Star Strike 42.8. Alan canter/42. Meizu barrier/35.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: D'Great Eminence gallop. Zhuhai 40. Lion Conqueror 39. Kuttner pace work. Lim's Admiral canter/pace work. Sand Bank * 39.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Big Motor canter/38.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Triple One Star canter/41.6. Run It Twice barrier/35.5. Shellomada canter/41. Mogan's Pride 43.3. Bullish Luck * 39.8. Good Deal pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Flying Neko * pace work. Rising Star canter/42.8. Full Meaning gallop. Jango 41.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: German Speed canter/pace work. Champagne Rose canter/41.6. Rise Up The Rank canter/40. Dynamic Trio 41.2. Speedy Warrior barrier/35.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Sharon's Star canter/41. Nation Theatre barrier/35.6. Nova Power barrier/35.6. Fraser barrier/35.4. Megusto canter/41.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Air Power canter/41.2. Speed Craft pace work. Mr Connery gallop. Polo Master barrier/36.2. Numero Uno barrier/35.4. Rainbow Star barrier/35.5.

MAIDEN - 1,400m: Red Empress * 39.8. Teddy Bear 39.4. Sharp Blade * 38.7. Zion Splendour barrier/36.2. Shahpur Jat canter/41. Semifreddo barrier/35.5.