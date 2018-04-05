Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
STAKES A - 1,800M:
Slow work: Fortunique H.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M:
Slow work: Tilsworth Mali H.
MAIDEN - 1,200M:
Slow work: Captain Classique.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
TUNGKU GOLD CUP - 1,200M:
Volcanic General H 39.4. Listen 44.8. Black Thorn H canter/40.8.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M:
Slow work: Dawn Of The World H.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M:
Slow work: Immortality. Flying Neko H.
CLASS 5 - 1,400M:
Slow work: Sayang Me.
CLASS 5 - 1,800M:
Slow work: Paterson Road and Nana. Singsurat H.
MAIDEN - 1,600M:
Slow work: Crescendo.
