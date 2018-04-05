Racing

Yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Former Kranji galloper Flying Neko (No. 10) looked well when doing slow work in Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning. TNP FILE PHOTO
Apr 05, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

STAKES A - 1,800M:

Slow work: Fortunique H.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M:

Slow work: Tilsworth Mali H.

MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Slow work: Captain Classique.

Trainer Cliff Brown..
Racing

Baffert sparkles in hit-out

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

TUNGKU GOLD CUP - 1,200M:

Volcanic General H 39.4. Listen 44.8. Black Thorn H canter/40.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M:

Slow work: Dawn Of The World H.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Slow work: Immortality. Flying Neko H.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M:

Slow work: Sayang Me.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M:

Slow work: Paterson Road and Nana. Singsurat H.

MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Slow work: Crescendo.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING