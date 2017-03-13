Yesterday's Penang Results
RACE 1
1st 8 Gold Coast Captain ($22-$10) 2nd 7 Kim Salute ($14) 3rd 4 Chinese Street ($29) 4th 9 Supreme Sasso
Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (7-8) $12, (4-8) $36, (4-7) $36.
Tierce $413. Trio $102.
Quartet No winner ($4782 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $242.
RACE 2
1st 1 Red Sapphire ($38-$8) 2nd 6 Mr Newman ($10) 3rd 7 One More Achiever ($11) 4th 8 First Option
Forecast $56. PlaceForecast (1-6) $20, (1-7) $41, (6-7) $15.
Tierce $445. Trio $91.
Quartet No winner ($8688 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $510.
RACE 3
1st 2 Windchaser ($47-$12) 2nd 7 Allied Marine ($22) 3rd 9 Joyful ($73) 4th 13 Runforit
Forecast $314. PlaceForecast (2-7) $124, (2-9) $255, (7-9) $272.
Tierce No winner ($8684 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Trio $1443. Quartet No winner ($14282 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1666 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 3 Kuantan Hill, 15 Super Crown.
RACE 4
1st 9 Big Tsunami ($331-$89) 2nd 5 Our Touche ($9) 3rd 11 Classic King ($7)
4th 3 Cizen
Forecast $465. PlaceForecast (5-9) $130, (9-11) $252, (5-11) $6. Tierce $14641. Trio $723. Quartet 9-5-11-3 No winner ($17222 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1517.
Scratching: 8 Sacred City.
RACE 5
1st 6 World Harmony ($15-$9) 2nd 4 Harrys Pal ($8) 3rd 10 Professor X ($12)
4th 8 Drogba
Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (4-6) $9, (6-10) $12, (4-10) $17.
Tierce $83. Trio $26. Quartet $1979. Quadro $80. Scratchings: 3 Truson, 7 California Cat.
RACE 6
1st 1 Al Valore ($65-$20) 2nd 16 Street Tease ($33) 3rd 5 Showboy ($10)
4th 10 Royal Green
Forecast $333. Place Forecast (1-16) $111, (1-5) $24, (5-16) $69.
Tierce $1269. Trio $1303.
Quartet No winner ($444 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1188 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 17 Field Force.
RACE 7
1st 11 Pius Touch ($33-$11) 2nd 10 Chino Diablo ($17) 3rd 1 Black Rain ($26)
4th 8 Zenidekka
Forecast $40. Place Forecast (10-11) $20, (1-11) $33, (1-10) $48. Tierce $6298. Trio $355. Quartet No winner ($1452 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1289.
RACE 8
1st 2 July Juho ($16-$8) 2nd 9 Explosive Force ($35) 3rd 8 Black Sorcerer ($5.10)
4th 11 Little Jumbo
Forecast $84. Place Forecast (2-9) $49, (2-8) $7, (8-9) $77.
Tierce $1152. Trio $224.
Quartet No winner ($2938 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting. Quadro $1618.