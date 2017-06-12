Yesterday's Penang Results

RACE 1

1st 14 Lee's Surprise ($62-$17)

2nd 13 Archaeology ($14)

3rd 12 Marco Polo ($10)

4th 6 Ghost City

Forecast $98. PlaceForecast (13-14) $26, (12-14) $29, (12-13) $15. Tierce $847.

Trio $135. Quartet No winner ($6820 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $281.

Scratching: 8 Johnny's Cafe

RACE 2

1st 3 Secret Spice ($14-$10)

2nd 5 Serpico ($6)

3rd 12 Balboa ($31)

4th 8 Kim Warrior

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (3-5) $7, (3-12) $35, (5-12) $35. Tierce $255.

Trio $101. Quartet $4280. Quadro $82.

RACE 3

1st 6 Greenstone ($18-$9)

2nd 7 Fast Rich ($7)

3rd 3 Blossoms Sequel ($11)

4th 12 Aguero

Forecast $60. PlaceForecast (6-7) $20, (3-6) $20, (3-7) $43. Tierce $701. Trio $139. Quartet No winner ($802 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $496.

RACE 4

1st 9 Windchaser ($13-$5.10)

2nd 4 Star Quality ($16)

3rd 3 World Harmony ($15)

4th 2 Listen

Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (4-9) $5, (3-9) $12, (3-4) $31. Tierce $121.

Trio $43. Quartet $246. Quadro $55.

Scratching: 12 Professor X

RACE 5

1st 2 Porsence ($25-$9)

2nd 6 D'Great Rich ($9)

3rd 4 Eclipse Star ($15)

4th 10 Mirotic

Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (2-6) $16, (2-4) $26, (4-6) $13. Tierce $440. Trio $83. Quartet No winner ($620 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2326 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratching: 12 Relau Star

RACE 6

1st 1 D'Great Effort ($12-$5.10)

2nd 11 Pokemon Baby ($24)

3rd 2 Aragorn ($5.10)

4th 3 Tarzan Boy

Forecast $126. PlaceForecast (1-11) $24, (1-2) $3, (2-11) $23. Tierce $443. Trio $69.

Quartet $1807. Quadro $63.

RACE 7

1st 9 Monte Carlo ($95-$22)

2nd 3 Cutting Torch ($10)

3rd 8 Magical Ten ($19)

4th 6 Alfraaj

Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (3-9) $40, (8-9) $64, (3-8) $21. Tierce $2032. Trio $308. Quartet No winner ($584 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $584.