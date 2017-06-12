Yesterday's Penang Results
RACE 1
1st 14 Lee's Surprise ($62-$17)
2nd 13 Archaeology ($14)
3rd 12 Marco Polo ($10)
4th 6 Ghost City
Forecast $98. PlaceForecast (13-14) $26, (12-14) $29, (12-13) $15. Tierce $847.
Trio $135. Quartet No winner ($6820 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $281.
Scratching: 8 Johnny's Cafe
RACE 2
1st 3 Secret Spice ($14-$10)
2nd 5 Serpico ($6)
3rd 12 Balboa ($31)
4th 8 Kim Warrior
Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (3-5) $7, (3-12) $35, (5-12) $35. Tierce $255.
Trio $101. Quartet $4280. Quadro $82.
RACE 3
1st 6 Greenstone ($18-$9)
2nd 7 Fast Rich ($7)
3rd 3 Blossoms Sequel ($11)
4th 12 Aguero
Forecast $60. PlaceForecast (6-7) $20, (3-6) $20, (3-7) $43. Tierce $701. Trio $139. Quartet No winner ($802 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $496.
RACE 4
1st 9 Windchaser ($13-$5.10)
2nd 4 Star Quality ($16)
3rd 3 World Harmony ($15)
4th 2 Listen
Forecast $21. PlaceForecast (4-9) $5, (3-9) $12, (3-4) $31. Tierce $121.
Trio $43. Quartet $246. Quadro $55.
Scratching: 12 Professor X
RACE 5
1st 2 Porsence ($25-$9)
2nd 6 D'Great Rich ($9)
3rd 4 Eclipse Star ($15)
4th 10 Mirotic
Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (2-6) $16, (2-4) $26, (4-6) $13. Tierce $440. Trio $83. Quartet No winner ($620 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($2326 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratching: 12 Relau Star
RACE 6
1st 1 D'Great Effort ($12-$5.10)
2nd 11 Pokemon Baby ($24)
3rd 2 Aragorn ($5.10)
4th 3 Tarzan Boy
Forecast $126. PlaceForecast (1-11) $24, (1-2) $3, (2-11) $23. Tierce $443. Trio $69.
Quartet $1807. Quadro $63.
RACE 7
1st 9 Monte Carlo ($95-$22)
2nd 3 Cutting Torch ($10)
3rd 8 Magical Ten ($19)
4th 6 Alfraaj
Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (3-9) $40, (8-9) $64, (3-8) $21. Tierce $2032. Trio $308. Quartet No winner ($584 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $584.