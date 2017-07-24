Yesterday's Penang Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Mr Newman ($19-$8)

2nd 11 Double Jeopardy ($26)

3rd 9 Cabrera ($18)

4th 3 South Emperor

Forecast $104. PlaceForecast (1-11) $33, (1-9) $16, (9-11) $87. Tierce $1559.

Trio $236. Quartet No winner ($1230 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $211.

RACE 2

1st 4 Rangitaiki ($17-$8)

2nd 9 Dark Express ($10)

3rd 2 Blixem ($14)

4th 1 Deputy Law

Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (4-9) $14, (2-4) $11, (2-9) $20. Tierce $329.

Trio $66. Quartet No winner ($2318 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $477.

RACE 3

1st 7 D'Great Hawk ($40-$13)

2nd 8 Toko ($12)

3rd 11 Pretty Able ($51)

4th 1 Runforit

Forecast $75. PlaceForecast (7-8) $31, (7-11) $67, (8-11) $122. Tierce $10775.

Trio $2936. Quartet No winner ($4588 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($4226 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 6 Swan Song

RACE 4

1st 9 Q Nine Magic ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Nana ($19)

3rd 11 Gold Coast Captain ($44)

4th 7 Secret Spice

Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (6-9) $13, (9-11) $27, (6-11) $126. Tierce $918.

Trio $362. Quartet No winner ($12436 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $740.

Scratchings: 5 Get The Lotski, 12 Jacksean

RACE 5

1st 12 Molly Browne ($30-$9)

2nd 2 Gadawon ($9)

3rd 5 Kerauno ($7)

4th 1 Alexandra Palace

Forecast $55. PlaceForecast (2-12) $16, (5-12) $8, (2-5) $8. Tierce $464.

Trio $35. Quartet $19600.

Quadro $257.

RACE 6

1st 6 Q Nine Max ($131-$28)

2nd 8 Black Rain ($10)

3rd 4 The Thinker ($14)

4th 1 Gordon G

Forecast $304.

PlaceForecast (6-8) $45, (4-6) $40, (4-8) $28. Tierce $2450.

Trio $812. Quartet No winner ($3552 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2739.

RACE 7

1st 1 Wow ($29-$12)

2nd 2 Big Lightning ($6)

3rd 3 Speed Flying ($20)

4th 8 Multi Wealth

Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (1-2) $7, (1-3) $44, (2-3) $57. Tierce $429.

Trio $168. Quartet No winner ($8676 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $282.

RACE 8

1st 8 See For Yourself ($52-$12)

2nd 5 Magic Ranger ($9)

3rd 9 Union Jac ($28)

4th 13 Black Is Power

Forecast $120. PlaceForecast (5-8) $36, (8-9) $118, (5-9) $27. Tierce $1932.

Trio $517. Quartet $21580. Quadro $458.