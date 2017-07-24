Yesterday's Penang Results
Yesterday's Singapore and Malaysia results
RACE 1
1st 1 Mr Newman ($19-$8)
2nd 11 Double Jeopardy ($26)
3rd 9 Cabrera ($18)
4th 3 South Emperor
Forecast $104. PlaceForecast (1-11) $33, (1-9) $16, (9-11) $87. Tierce $1559.
Trio $236. Quartet No winner ($1230 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $211.
RACE 2
1st 4 Rangitaiki ($17-$8)
2nd 9 Dark Express ($10)
3rd 2 Blixem ($14)
4th 1 Deputy Law
Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (4-9) $14, (2-4) $11, (2-9) $20. Tierce $329.
Trio $66. Quartet No winner ($2318 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $477.
RACE 3
1st 7 D'Great Hawk ($40-$13)
2nd 8 Toko ($12)
3rd 11 Pretty Able ($51)
4th 1 Runforit
Forecast $75. PlaceForecast (7-8) $31, (7-11) $67, (8-11) $122. Tierce $10775.
Trio $2936. Quartet No winner ($4588 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($4226 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratching: 6 Swan Song
RACE 4
1st 9 Q Nine Magic ($12-$5.10)
2nd 6 Nana ($19)
3rd 11 Gold Coast Captain ($44)
4th 7 Secret Spice
Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (6-9) $13, (9-11) $27, (6-11) $126. Tierce $918.
Trio $362. Quartet No winner ($12436 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $740.
Scratchings: 5 Get The Lotski, 12 Jacksean
RACE 5
1st 12 Molly Browne ($30-$9)
2nd 2 Gadawon ($9)
3rd 5 Kerauno ($7)
4th 1 Alexandra Palace
Forecast $55. PlaceForecast (2-12) $16, (5-12) $8, (2-5) $8. Tierce $464.
Trio $35. Quartet $19600.
Quadro $257.
RACE 6
1st 6 Q Nine Max ($131-$28)
2nd 8 Black Rain ($10)
3rd 4 The Thinker ($14)
4th 1 Gordon G
Forecast $304.
PlaceForecast (6-8) $45, (4-6) $40, (4-8) $28. Tierce $2450.
Trio $812. Quartet No winner ($3552 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2739.
RACE 7
1st 1 Wow ($29-$12)
2nd 2 Big Lightning ($6)
3rd 3 Speed Flying ($20)
4th 8 Multi Wealth
Forecast $19. PlaceForecast (1-2) $7, (1-3) $44, (2-3) $57. Tierce $429.
Trio $168. Quartet No winner ($8676 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $282.
RACE 8
1st 8 See For Yourself ($52-$12)
2nd 5 Magic Ranger ($9)
3rd 9 Union Jac ($28)
4th 13 Black Is Power
Forecast $120. PlaceForecast (5-8) $36, (8-9) $118, (5-9) $27. Tierce $1932.
Trio $517. Quartet $21580. Quadro $458.