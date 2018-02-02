Racing

Yesterday's Penang trackwork

Feb 02, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1: Slow work: Home Run Hero *. Warn You Man *.

RACE 2: Slow work: How Huge *. Rangitaiki *.

RACE 3: Orange pace work.

Slow work: Black Is Power *. Cabrera *.

RACE 4: Sonic-X pace work.

Slow work: Blixem *. Colonel Lincoln *.

RACE 5: Gigante Del Andre canter/pace work.

Slow work: Molly Browne *. Follow The Wind *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Tarzan Boy *.

RACE 7: Slow work: Our Touche *. BM Power *.

RACE 8: Slow work: Zac Gallant *.

RACE 9: Superb Seven * pace work.

